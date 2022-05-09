STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Sonal Monteiro plays a Tik-Tok-obsessed girl in Garadi

The actor talks about her role in Yogaraj Bhat's directorial in which she features as a village belle; the film also brings to the fore her colourful costumes
 

Published: 09th May 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Sonal Monteiro

Sonal Monteiro

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Garadi, directed by Yogaraj Bhat, is in the last leg of shooting. The sports-based drama, centered on the world of traditional gymnasiums, stars Surya as a wrestler and Sonal Monteiro as the female lead. Sonal Monterio speaks to CE from the sets of Garadi. It's not a functional heroine role, according to the actor. Sonal is a Tik-Tok-obsessed village girl in the film.

"She is a village girl trying to be modern, and she is obsessed with Tik Tok. Another highlight of the character is her attires - they are colourful and jazzy. Yogaraj Bhat was so particular about the traits of the character, which I term 'bright', 'funky', and 'peppy'. I am pretty talkative in the first half. A rare opportunity has come my way. I am glad," she says.

Sonal Monterio will also be seen in upcoming films Sugar Factory and Talwarpete. The actor is also excited to be part of the Sarojini Naidu biopic, which is still nascent stage. "I have always wanted to act in a biopic. It is another feather on my cap," she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp