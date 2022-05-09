Sonal Monteiro plays a Tik-Tok-obsessed girl in Garadi

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Garadi, directed by Yogaraj Bhat, is in the last leg of shooting. The sports-based drama, centered on the world of traditional gymnasiums, stars Surya as a wrestler and Sonal Monteiro as the female lead. Sonal Monterio speaks to CE from the sets of Garadi. It's not a functional heroine role, according to the actor. Sonal is a Tik-Tok-obsessed village girl in the film.

"She is a village girl trying to be modern, and she is obsessed with Tik Tok. Another highlight of the character is her attires - they are colourful and jazzy. Yogaraj Bhat was so particular about the traits of the character, which I term 'bright', 'funky', and 'peppy'. I am pretty talkative in the first half. A rare opportunity has come my way. I am glad," she says.

Sonal Monterio will also be seen in upcoming films Sugar Factory and Talwarpete. The actor is also excited to be part of the Sarojini Naidu biopic, which is still nascent stage. "I have always wanted to act in a biopic. It is another feather on my cap," she says.