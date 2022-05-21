STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reeshma nanaiah dons the role of wildlife photographer in Baanadariyalli

The project will officially commence with a muhurath on May 25 

By Express News Service

Reeshma Nanaiah

The makers of Baanadariyalli had recently revealed the first look of Ganesh, and character details of Rukmini Vasanth, who plays a surfer in the romantic adventure drama. Directed by Preetham Gubbi, the makers now shared the character details of Reeshma Nanaiah.

The actor will play wild life photo grapher Kadambari. With the story by Preetha Jayaraman and screenplay by Preetham Gubbi, the shooting will commence this month with an official launch taking place on May 25.

The film will be shot in locations across Bengaluru, Chennai, Varanasi and Africa. While V Harikrishna takes care of the music, Abilash Kalathi is in charge of the cinematography.

