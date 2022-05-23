Rakshit Shetty’s 'Ten Years Later' look from Sapta Sagaradaache Yello revealed

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Rakshit Shetty will be undergoing a physical transformation in Hemanth M Rao’s Sapta Sagaradaache Yello, and will appear in two shades in the film.

The makers shared the ‘Ten year later’ look of Rakshit Shetty to CE, and we can see how the actor has put on weight for the role, and sports a salt-and-pepper beard. According to Hemanth, this transformation is important for the character, and it is this look that will be seen through the second half of the romantic drama.

“The earlier look of Rakshit sees a lot of innocence in him, and ten years later, he becomes a different creature. And the new look with scars on his face and the background gives a certain element of a dark undertone to his character, which represents a situation, where he is broken for a certain reasons,” explains Hemanth.

The director plans to begin shooting the second half of the portions by the end of June after Rakshit completes his commitment for 777 Charlie.

“The main reason for us to share the poster now is because Rakshit will be part of the promotions of 777 Charlie, and he might be questioned as to why he put on weight. So we wanted to explain it through the poster,” he says.

Talking about Rakshit Shetty’s dedication, Hemanth says films like Sapta Sagaradaache Yello require immense commitment from an actor, especially for the body transformation.

“For an actor, who is looking fit and seen in a certain way, it is not easy to put on those kilos. Rakshit took months to organically go through this process and it is amazing. Hats off to his dedication.”

Sapta Sagaradaache Yello marks Rakshit’s second collaboration with director Hemanth after Godhi Banna Sadharan Mykattu. Bankrolled by Paramvah Studios, the film will have Rukumini Vasanth as the female lead.

With Charan Raj scoring the music for this romantic drama, the cinematography of the film will be handled by Adhvaitha Gurumurthy.

Meanwhile, Rakshit Shetty will next begin shooting for Richard Anthony, which will be backed by KGF makers Hombale Films.