Thimayya & Thimayya will remind people that Shubra Aiyappa exists: Shubra Aiyappa

By Express News Service

Shivarajkumar-starrer Vajrakaya (2015) marked model-turned-actor Shubra Aiyappa’s first step in the movies. After a long gap of seven years, she is back in Kannada cinema with Thimayya & Thimayya, which is set to release this week. “I had a film, titled John Seena, directed by Suni, which had me playing a unique role. Unfortunately, it did not take off,” says Shubra.

Directed by Sanjay Sharma, Thimayya & Thimayya produced by Rajesh Sharma also features Anant Nag, Diganth, and Aindrita Ray. When asked about the delay between her acting assignments, Shubra says, “When I entered the cinema, I didn’t have any formal training in acting. So I went to the New York Film Academy to do an acting course. Then, there was the pandemic, which gave people the feeling that I took a really long break. In fact, I did have some roles come my way, but I couldn’t really take them up. It was only Thimayya & Thimayya that excited me enough to get back to the cinema.”

Owing to the sabbatical, many might not know of Shubra’s passion for acting. “In my head, I’m an actor. But the sabbatical did not prove my acting capabilities. In fact, at NYFA, I topped the class. But practically, things didn’t work out the way I wanted them to. So when I got a call from makers of Thimayya & Thimayya, I was happy and excited,” says Shubra, who adds that she is optimistic and feels that everything happens for a reason.”This is my time. Hope people notice my performance in Thimayya & Thimayya, and it will be a good restart to my career.”

Talking about her role in Thimayya & Thimayya, the actor says that her character ‘Sowmya’ is similar to who she is. “When I got the narration from Sanjay Sharma, I felt the character was some. I am a very ambitious person. I am very organised. In the film, I play the hero’s backbone, mainly because he doesn’t have these attributes. It is my character that stabilises him and puts the character back on track. I play an important role in his journey.”

Talking about ad filmmaker-turned-director Sanjay Sharma, Shubra, who understands the world of modelling and advertising, says, “Sanjay understands the importance of the right work ethic, and the value of time. I felt he was a perfectionist, who never tolerated mediocrity. He ensured all the actors gave their best. It was nice to work with somebody like him. It was like going back to film school.

With Thimayya & Thimayya, Shubra also fulfilled one other dream and was dubbed for herself in the film. “I’m happy to have dubbed for Sowmya,” says Shubra, listing out the roles coming her way post her sabbatical.

Apart from the Rishi-starred Ramana Avatara, Shubra will also be seen in the Tamil film, Aganya. “The film is about a father-daughter relationship, and I am working with Aadukalam Naren on the project. I have 10 days of portions to shoot. Meanwhile, I hope Thimayya & Thimayya reminds people that Shubra exists, and more opportunities come my way,” she signs off.

Shivarajkumar-starrer Vajrakaya (2015) marked model-turned-actor Shubra Aiyappa’s first step in the movies. After a long gap of seven years, she is back in Kannada cinema with Thimayya & Thimayya, which is set to release this week. “I had a film, titled John Seena, directed by Suni, which had me playing a unique role. Unfortunately, it did not take off,” says Shubra. Directed by Sanjay Sharma, Thimayya & Thimayya produced by Rajesh Sharma also features Anant Nag, Diganth, and Aindrita Ray. When asked about the delay between her acting assignments, Shubra says, “When I entered the cinema, I didn’t have any formal training in acting. So I went to the New York Film Academy to do an acting course. Then, there was the pandemic, which gave people the feeling that I took a really long break. In fact, I did have some roles come my way, but I couldn’t really take them up. It was only Thimayya & Thimayya that excited me enough to get back to the cinema.” Owing to the sabbatical, many might not know of Shubra’s passion for acting. “In my head, I’m an actor. But the sabbatical did not prove my acting capabilities. In fact, at NYFA, I topped the class. But practically, things didn’t work out the way I wanted them to. So when I got a call from makers of Thimayya & Thimayya, I was happy and excited,” says Shubra, who adds that she is optimistic and feels that everything happens for a reason.”This is my time. Hope people notice my performance in Thimayya & Thimayya, and it will be a good restart to my career.” Talking about her role in Thimayya & Thimayya, the actor says that her character ‘Sowmya’ is similar to who she is. “When I got the narration from Sanjay Sharma, I felt the character was some. I am a very ambitious person. I am very organised. In the film, I play the hero’s backbone, mainly because he doesn’t have these attributes. It is my character that stabilises him and puts the character back on track. I play an important role in his journey.” Talking about ad filmmaker-turned-director Sanjay Sharma, Shubra, who understands the world of modelling and advertising, says, “Sanjay understands the importance of the right work ethic, and the value of time. I felt he was a perfectionist, who never tolerated mediocrity. He ensured all the actors gave their best. It was nice to work with somebody like him. It was like going back to film school. With Thimayya & Thimayya, Shubra also fulfilled one other dream and was dubbed for herself in the film. “I’m happy to have dubbed for Sowmya,” says Shubra, listing out the roles coming her way post her sabbatical. Apart from the Rishi-starred Ramana Avatara, Shubra will also be seen in the Tamil film, Aganya. “The film is about a father-daughter relationship, and I am working with Aadukalam Naren on the project. I have 10 days of portions to shoot. Meanwhile, I hope Thimayya & Thimayya reminds people that Shubra exists, and more opportunities come my way,” she signs off.