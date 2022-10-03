Naresh Kumar’s next to mark the debut of 'Saarthak'

By Express News Service

Naresh Kumar, the director of 1st Rank Raju and Raju Kannada Medium, is ready with his third project. Titled South Indian Hero, the film will introduce Saarthak to the silver screen. Saarthak, who has worked in the TV serial Avanu Mathu Shravani in Kannada, will be the latest actor to transition from teleserial to films. With the shooting of South Indian Hero wrapped up, the makers are releasing the teaser of the film.

South Indian Hero is based on the South Indian film industry, and this film will bring in the shades of a lot of South Indian heroes. “This is a different kind of subject from me, and the first glimpse will be out today,’ says Naresh on the sidelines of the teaser release. South Indian Hero also stars Kasshima Rafi (Kasthuri Mahal), and Urvashi as the female leads.

The cast also includes Yogaraj Bhat, Vijay Chendoor, Ashwin Palakki, Amith, Ashwin Kodange, and Chitkala Biradar among others. Backed by Shilpa LS under Riyanshi Films, South Indian Hero has Naresh Kumar penning the story, screenplay, and dialogues for the film. The film has cinematography by Praveen and Rajashekar. Harsha Vardhan Raj and Anil CJ have composed the music.

