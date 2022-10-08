Home Entertainment Kannada

Veteran actor Balakrishna's Abhiman Studio is back

The production house will be bankrolling writer-director Kiran Surya's second film.

Published: 08th October 2022 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran Kannada actor T N Balakrishna.

Veteran Kannada actor T N Balakrishna. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Writer-director Kiran Surya is making his debut with Abhimanyu Kashinath’s Yallige Payana Yavudo Daari, which is gearing up for a November release.

Meanwhile, the director is working on his sophomore film, which will be backed by the noted production house, Abhiman Studio, which was headed by veteran actor, T N Balakrishna.

The production house, which has previously bankrolled 8 films, is back to cinema after a hiatus with Balakrishna’s grandson Karthik BS taking up the responsibilities.

The makers have approached Tamil actor Arjun Das (Kaithi, Master and Vikramfame) to play the lead, and a confirmation is awaited.

Kiran Surya, who is currently in the scripting stage, plans to kickstart the project in 2023.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiran Surya Abhiman Studio T N Balakrishna production house Kannada film industry
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp