Veteran actor Balakrishna's Abhiman Studio is back

By Express News Service

Writer-director Kiran Surya is making his debut with Abhimanyu Kashinath’s Yallige Payana Yavudo Daari, which is gearing up for a November release.

Meanwhile, the director is working on his sophomore film, which will be backed by the noted production house, Abhiman Studio, which was headed by veteran actor, T N Balakrishna.

The production house, which has previously bankrolled 8 films, is back to cinema after a hiatus with Balakrishna’s grandson Karthik BS taking up the responsibilities.

The makers have approached Tamil actor Arjun Das (Kaithi, Master and Vikramfame) to play the lead, and a confirmation is awaited.

Kiran Surya, who is currently in the scripting stage, plans to kickstart the project in 2023.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

