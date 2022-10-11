Home Entertainment Kannada

Sanjay Dutt to join Prem's upcoming multilingual project

The director’s meeting with the Munna Bhai actor has further cemented the rumour

Published: 11th October 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Prem and Sanjay Dutt

Prem and Sanjay Dutt

By Express News Service

Prem -Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming project is creating all the buzz with the director approaching big stars from different regions for the multilingual film. We had earlier reported that Sanjay Dutt has been approached to star as the primary antagonist of the project.

Now, the director’s recent meeting with the Munna Bhai actor has further cemented the speculations.

Sharing a picture of himself with Sanjay Dutt, Prem wrote, “This was a moment of extreme joy and happiness! Meeting the ever-powerful Sanjay Dutt will be cherished forever. Ever grateful for your support baba!” An official confirmation about the veteran actor joining the cast is expected to be out soon. Similarly, we also reported how legendary Malayalam superstar Mohanlal might be roped in for the film too.

The preparation work for the pan-India film bankrolled by KVN Productions is going on in full swing, and the director has wrapped up the song recording with Arjun Janya. The film’s story is set between 1968 and 1978 and is based on a real incident.

The makers are currently coming up with gigantic sets of the city of Bengaluru from that era. Meanwhile, Dhruva Sarja, who is almost through with the shooting of AP Arjun’s Martin, will begin filming Prem’s next in November.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Dutt Prem Dhruva Sarja
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp