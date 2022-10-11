Sanjay Dutt to join Prem's upcoming multilingual project

By Express News Service

Prem -Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming project is creating all the buzz with the director approaching big stars from different regions for the multilingual film. We had earlier reported that Sanjay Dutt has been approached to star as the primary antagonist of the project.

Now, the director’s recent meeting with the Munna Bhai actor has further cemented the speculations.

Sharing a picture of himself with Sanjay Dutt, Prem wrote, “This was a moment of extreme joy and happiness! Meeting the ever-powerful Sanjay Dutt will be cherished forever. Ever grateful for your support baba!” An official confirmation about the veteran actor joining the cast is expected to be out soon. Similarly, we also reported how legendary Malayalam superstar Mohanlal might be roped in for the film too.

The preparation work for the pan-India film bankrolled by KVN Productions is going on in full swing, and the director has wrapped up the song recording with Arjun Janya. The film’s story is set between 1968 and 1978 and is based on a real incident.

The makers are currently coming up with gigantic sets of the city of Bengaluru from that era. Meanwhile, Dhruva Sarja, who is almost through with the shooting of AP Arjun’s Martin, will begin filming Prem’s next in November.

