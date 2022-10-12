Home Entertainment Kannada

Indian marriages, cultures have always made for a beautiful canvas: Director Santhosh Gopal

...says debutant director Santhosh Gopal, who along with the cast -- Meghana Gaonkar, Hitha Chandrashekar, and Rakesh Maiya talk about their upcoming film, Shubhamangala

Published: 12th October 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film ​

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Shubhamangala is a common word usually written on wedding cards, or on special occasions. This term is the crux and title of filmmaker Santhosh Gopal’s debut directorial, a romantic comedy, which revolves around a wedding.

“Indian marriages, cultures, and traditions have always made for a beautiful canvas, and there are a lot of interesting things to see and observe. But to have a girl going up to the groom-to-be and proposing to him at the marriage hall is a fictional thought that triggered me to say this story, says the director on the sidelines of the film’s release on October 14.  “Everyone is a hero or the heroine in their own story, and I wanted to bring an unconventional side to a wedding. There are five stories running in parallel and still connected,” he says.

For actor Meghana Gaonkar, it was Santhosh’s short films that impressed her first even before the narration. “The fact that a girl goes up to the groom, and proposes to him at the wedding hall was an out-of-box idea. I was happy to play that character,” says Meghana, who also adds that the five stories of different ages also make for an interesting concept. Actor Hitha Chandrashekar plays a middle-class girl who doesn’t have many aspirations in Shubhamangala.

While Hitha shares that the character is very unlike her, it is one of the many challenges she has faced in her career. “I have worked in advertisements, web series, and cinema. I don’t mind being part of any medium, as long as I can keep acting,” she says.

Rakesh Maiya plays a man in his 30s with traditional values in the film. “I always enjoy fitting myself into a story, rather than taking the lead. I believe in taking forward with the content, Shubhamangala is one such subject, says the actor. Shubhamangala also starring Siddarth Madyamikahas music scored by Judah Sandy, and cinematography by Rakesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Santhosh Gopal Shubhamangala Dr K Satyagopal
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp