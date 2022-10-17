Home Entertainment Kannada

'Vasundharadevi' aiming for a November release

With the teaser of Dharma Keerthiraj and Sonu Gowda-starrer Vasundharadevi being released recently, the makers are also planning to finalise the release plans for the film.

Dharma Keerthiraj

By Express News Service

If all goes well, the film, directed by Mahesh Chinmai and produced by Ashok Kaveti, might hit the screens this November.

Vasundharadevi, a murder mystery, has Sonu Gowda playing the titular character and will appear as the Chief Minister, and Dharma Keerthiraj will play the role of an investigative officer. The film, which stars Govinde Gowda, Rupesh, Pooja, and Seven Raj in pivotal roles, will have music by Vinu Manasu.

Comments

