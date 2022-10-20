Home Entertainment Kannada

Karnataka's highest civilian award to be presented posthumously to Puneet Raj Kumar

CM Basavaraj Bommai said this award is given in recognition of the contribution of Puneet Raj Kumar to Kannada film field, Kannada language and culture.

Published: 20th October 2022 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Karnataka's highest civilian award to be presented posthumously to Puneet Raj Kumar.(File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: 'Karnataka Ratna', the highest civilian award of Government of Karnataka, will be presented posthumously to noted Kannada actor, Puneet Raj Kumar, in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on November 1.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, so far, eight persons have been honoured with this award, but it had not been given to anybody since 2009. This was decided at a meeting with the ministers, senior officials and family members of Puneet Raj Kumar.

The CM said this award is given in recognition of the contribution of Puneet Raj Kumar to Kannada film field, Kannada language and culture.

"Puneet Raj Kumar is a real Karnataka Ratna as he has remained in the hearts of people permanently through his achievements during his life. He must always be the source of inspiration for youths and for this purpose this award will be given to him posthumously," Bommai said.

The award presentation function will take place at Vidhana Soudha on November 1 at 5 p.m.

The function will be attended by noted litterateurs, film personalities, MLAs' and achievers.

Asked about the demand from Puneet's fans to hold functions on a big scale to pay tributes to the late actor, Bommai said after the November 1 function, three more functions will be held in different parts of Bengaluru in a 10-day programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Ratna Puneet Raj Kumar
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp