‘A chance in films can give celebrity kids recognition, not a ticket to success’: Tharun Kishore Sudhir

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Making Guru Shishyaru was not an ordinary feat for the team. The sports drama directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi explores the relationship between the Guru (PT Teacher) and his Shishyaru (students) on screen through the popular rural sport kho-kho.

Actor Sharan also bankrolls the film, Tharun Kishore Sudhir is the project’s creative head and co-producer. The team has gone an extra mile to capture the real essence of the sport and cast 11 talented kids, that include children of celebrities: Hruday (Son of Sharan), Ekanth (Son of Prem), Surya (Son of Ravi Shankar Gowda), Harshith (Son of Naveen Krishna), Rakshak (Son of Bullet Prakash), and Manikanta Nayak (Son of MLA Raju Gowda).

The other young talents chosen through auditions are Asif Mulla, Sambhashiva, Sandesh, Sagar, Rudragowda, Anup Ramana, and Amith B. All the kids were subjected to rigorous training for a year under the guidance of a 40-year-old organization -- Young Pioneers Sports Club in Bengaluru, by trainer BR Kumar and the team.

“We had the vision to make sure the kids deliver their best in the sport and acting through this training,” says Jadeshaa K Hampi, who was himself part of the training camp. “Even Sharan underwent personal training for 4 months from an experienced player and teacher B V Nandakumar, to fit his part as the coach.” Tharun Kishore Sudhir, says that bringing in celebrity kids was not commercial viability as the film already has star actor Sharan as the face of the film.

“It is a coincidence that a section of the cast are star kids. This film gives them recognition, but it will not give them a ticket to success.” The team ensured that the star kids and others chosen through auditions were treated equally.

“They had to work as a team on and off the shoot. I believe the Guru Sishyaru experience will boost their confidence level and they all lived to the true spirit of this game,” he adds. The film, set in the 90s also starring Nishvika Naidu, Suresh Heblikar, Dattanna, and Apurva Kasaravalli will be out in theatres on September 23.

