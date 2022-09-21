‘I wanted to be part of kantara, more for the story than the role’: Kishore

By Express News Service

Kishore has been one of the few actors who traverse linguistic boundaries and is majorly sought after by various filmmakers from these industries. His next, Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, is set to hit the screens on September 30.

Kishore’s association with Rishab started way back in 2013 with Attahasa where the latter worked as an associate director. Kishore was also part of Rakshit Shetty’s Ulidavaru Kandanthe (2014) which starred Rishab, and Katha Sangama, (2019) and was spearheaded by the actor-director.

“We are like-minded people, and we are glad to be working together again,” says Kishore. Kishore asserts that he came onboard Kantara not just for the role but the story itself.

“Kantara is an authentic representation of our land, the coast and its culture. We are at a time where we are understanding the importance of diversity, and it is nice when somebody is coming forward to reflect on the land they lived in since childhood. I’m glad to be part of the grandeur of Kantara,” says Kishore. Kishore plays the role of an honest officer, who is trying his best to protect the forest.

“The character I play is caught in a tussle between the system, politics, and power on one side, and problems of the locals on the other end. He has to deal with a lot of ego clashes, and all of this makes for an interesting outlook. Kantara is about the human-nature conflict and revolves around forest protection, which is a topic very close to my heart,” says the actor.

Kishore is known for effortlessly playing a hero, a villain, and supporting roles. When asked if he has a preference, Kishore says, “Actor is just a tool to tell a story, and I just like being part of the whole process. They cast me if I fit the role.

Actor Kishore

If I do it effectively, they will give me an opportunity to explore another character, and that has been my life as an actor.” Does he think the roles coming his way justify his potential?

“Some do, and some don’t. Over a period of time and with experience, I have started coping with it. As for how much of my talent they are able to use, it depends on the director’s necessity.

They will take whatever they want to, and what the role demands,” he says. Meanwhile, Kishore also plays a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1, which is also released on the same date.

“Both the films have me playing prominent characters. To me, it is just being part of two good stories, and doing my job effectively,” he says. Is Kishore content with his learnings from the craft or does he still think his learning curve has a lot more in store?

“I don’t know whether an actor can ever be content because we always look for something new, and that has been the case with me too. There is no dearth of learning in my career,” he signs off.

KISHORE TO MARK HIS HINDI DEBUT WITH RED COLLAR

Kishore, who is juggling between shooting for a film, and a political web series directed by Vasanthabalan, is currently in Lucknow shooting for his first Hindi film. Talking about the film, Kishore says, “Red Collar is the title, and it is going to be my first full-fledged Hindi film.

It is directed by Rathavara director Chandrashekar Bandiyappa for the story penned by my friend and music composer Dharmendra (Dharma Vish). He has previously worked for music legend AR Rahman and has also scored music for the film, Rathavara.

This will be his first film. Red Collar is a collective effort, and friends have come together as part producers. Most of the team consists of people from Bengaluru, and we also have artists coming from other parts of the country.”

