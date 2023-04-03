Home Entertainment Kannada

Kaustubha Mani gets a big break with '45'

The actor, who made her transition from television to the silver screen, will star as the female lead in Arjun Janya’s directorial debut

Published: 03rd April 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada stars Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty in 45.

Kannada stars Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty in 45.

By Express News Service

Kaustuba Mani, known for her work in the television serial Nannarasi Radhe, is making her silver screen debut in director and actor Tej’s Ramachari 2 which sees its release this week. Now, Kaustuba has bagged a biggie as she has been signed as the female lead in composer Arjun Janya’s directorial debut 45, which already stars Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty.

Kaustuba Mani will be paired opposite Raj B Shetty in the mass entertainer. Backed by Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner, the makers plan to officially launch the film on April 27. 45 will reunite Shivanna and Upendra for the fourth time after Om, Preetse, and Lava-Kush, this is the first time Raj and Kaustubha will be sharing screen space with the superstars.

Arjun, who has written the story and screenplay of 45 will also be doubling up as the music director. 45 will be a multilingual project, which will also be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaustuba Mani Nannarasi Radhe Ramachari 2 45
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp