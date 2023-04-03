Kaustubha Mani gets a big break with '45'

By Express News Service

Kaustuba Mani, known for her work in the television serial Nannarasi Radhe, is making her silver screen debut in director and actor Tej’s Ramachari 2 which sees its release this week. Now, Kaustuba has bagged a biggie as she has been signed as the female lead in composer Arjun Janya’s directorial debut 45, which already stars Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty.

Kaustuba Mani will be paired opposite Raj B Shetty in the mass entertainer. Backed by Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner, the makers plan to officially launch the film on April 27. 45 will reunite Shivanna and Upendra for the fourth time after Om, Preetse, and Lava-Kush, this is the first time Raj and Kaustubha will be sharing screen space with the superstars.

Arjun, who has written the story and screenplay of 45 will also be doubling up as the music director. 45 will be a multilingual project, which will also be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

