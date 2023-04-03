'Pentagon is my first attempt at an anthology': Manikanth Kadri

By Express News Service

Making an anthology is definitely a challenge, and it is one such challenge that composer Manikanth Kadri took up with the upcoming series, Pentagon. Calling it a learning experience, Mankanth reveals that he has composed a theme-based song for all five stories.

The theme song, written by Raghu Shivamogga and sung by Ananya Bhat, was released on Saturday. “The films in Pentagon underline death, so the melody is dark and thought-provoking,” says Manikanth, who adds that in the twenty-plus years of his career, it is the first time, he got the opportunity to compose for an anthology.

Apart from the theme music and background score, Manikanth has also composed bit songs for each story. “Composing bit songs for five short stories, I had to look into the ethnicity, concept, geography, genre, the plot of each subject, before composing the music because the impact of each story depends on the setting,” he says.

Manikanth believes that films like Pentagon winning at the box office will help a lot of young filmmakers to experiment with such genres. Pentagon, produced under Guru Deshpande’s G Cinema banner, has the producer joining the list of directors like Raghu Shivamogga, Akash Srivatsa, Chandra Mohan, and Kiran Kumar, who have helmed the various parts of Pentagon.

