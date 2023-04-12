Home Entertainment Kannada

Comedy is usually a difficult genre: Rishi  

Rishi is gearing up to tickle your funny bones in Ramana Avatara, and the makers recently released the teaser of the Vikas Pampathy directorial.

Published: 12th April 2023 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Rishi and Pranitha Subhash

By Express News Service

Rishi is gearing up to tickle your funny bones in Ramana Avatara, and the makers recently released the teaser of the Vikas Pampathy directorial. Ramana Avatara is the journey of a guy named Rama Krishna who wants to be a local political leader, and goes through a series of uncontrollable situations, which ends up in him learning the lessons of life and becoming a true leader. 

Talking about the fllm, Rishi says, “Comedy is usually a difficult genre. It can have a double meaning. It can be insult comedy. But director Vikas Pampapathy is an example of how comedy can be done without insulting anyone. I had a lot of fun making this movie, and it was a project that made me happy.” 

“In everyone’s life there will be one Ramayana going on,” says Vikas, adding, “We will have a friend like Hanuman, a brother like Lakshmana, a lover like Sita and problems like Ravana to face. This film is a current generation film with  clean comedy. The film has been shot majorly in Udupi and coastal regions.”

The film  now in the post-production stage, and makers are targeting June as the release date. Ramana Avatar, produced by Amrej Suryavanshi, also stars Pranita Subhash, Shubra Aiyappa, Anirudha Acharya. The film’s music is scored by Judah Sandy and the cinematography is by Vishnu Prasad and Sameer Deshpande.
 

TAGS
Ramana Avatara
