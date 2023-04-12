Home Entertainment Kannada

Khushbu in talks for Ravichandran’s upcoming legal thriller

The Ravichandran-Khushbu duo have previously worked in Ranadheera, Anjada Gandu, and Yuga Purusha.

Published: 12th April 2023

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Crazy Star Ravichandran is next working in a legal thriller, which will be helmed by director Gururaj Kulkarni. While the film will be officially launched on April 21, the makers revealed that they are approaching noted actor Khushbu to play the lead alongside Ravichandran. 

The Ravichandran-Khushbu duo have previously worked in Ranadheera, Anjada Gandu, and Yuga Purusha. Khushbu was also part of Ravichandran’s directorial, Shanti Kranti (1991). The actor was last seen in the Kannada film, Naanalla (2011).

“The Kannada industry has been wanting to watch this hit jodi back on the big screen, and this subject has brought that opportunity. I have done my initial discussions with Khusbhu, and we are currently working on the dates. An official confirmation will be made from our end once the actor gets committed to the project,” says Gururaj.

Gururaj, in his previous interview with CE, had mentioned that Ravichandran believed the movie will allow him to connect with today’s generation.

