Ragini Dwivedi, Chandan Shetty groove to Tun Tun  

Popular rapper and composer Chandan Shetty is all set to make a transition as an actor in Sujay Shashtry’s upcoming directorial, Elra Kaleliyatte Kaala.

Chandan Shetty and Ragini Dwivedi

By Express News Service

Popular rapper and composer Chandan Shetty is all set to make a transition as an actor in Sujay Shashtry’s upcoming directorial, Elra Kaleliyatte Kaala. The makers released a promotional song ahead of the release.

Titled Tun Tun, the song features Chandan, and Ragini Dwivedi  Composed by Chandan, he has also sung the track along with Mangli, and has dance choreography by Murali master. Speaking on the sidelines of the song release, Chandan said that he has been a big fan of Ragini Dwivedi since her first film,

Kempegowda, and it was a pleasure to share screen space with her. “Elra Kaleliyatte Kaala is my first film, and I hope a lot of encouragement comes my way,” he says.    

Wishing Chandan the best of luck, Ragini said she enjoys the rapper’s music, and is glad to be collaborating with him. Archana Kottige stars as the female lead of the comedy drama, which is set in the 80s and 90s. The film also stars Mandya Ramesh, Manju Pavagada, and Rakesh Purjari among others. Backed by Usha Govindraju under Gokul Entertainers, the film has music composed by Praveen and Pradeep. The makers are looking for a June release.  
 

