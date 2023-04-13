Home Entertainment Kannada

Utsav Gonwar’s 'Photo' takes a page out of pandemic

Debutant director Utsav Gonwar’s 'Photo', which won the third Best Film Award at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, is gearing up for public release.

Published: 13th April 2023 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Photo

By Express News Service

Debutant director Utsav Gonwar’s Photo, which won the third Best Film Award at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, is gearing up for public release. Utsav, who hails from Raichur, has been in the Kannada film industry for the last seven years.

About his first independent feature, Utsav reveals that he was inspired to write this story and develop it as a feature film after reading an article about a migrant worker’s difficulty during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

“Photo’s story follows the journey of a father, a daily wager in Bengaluru, and his 10-year-old son. They decide to go back to their hometown Raichur, 450 km away from the city, after an unexpected nationwide lockdown was imposed by the government. As they walk all the way in the scorching heat and face many challenges, the story unfolds with how this journey imapct their lives,” he adds.

Apart from directing, Utsav is also producing the film with Fakirappa Bandiwad. Photo stars Mahadev Hadapad, Sandhya Arakere, Jahangeer, and Veeresh Gonwar, among others. The film has cinematography by Dinesh Divakaran and music by Rai Hiremath. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Photo Utsav Gonwar
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp