Director R Chandru’s 'Kabzaa 2' in the making

An official announcement was made by R Chandru along with a poster launch

Published: 15th April 2023 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Kabzaa 2

A still from the teaser of the movie 'Kabzaa 2'

By Express News Service

Director R Chandru’s first multilingual film, Kabzaa starring Upendra, in the lead, Shriya Saran as the heroine with Sudeep and Shivarajkumar in pivotal roles recently completed 25 days, in around 70 theatres, and the director thanked his entire cast and crew by presenting a shield at an event held on Friday.

First poster from Kabzaa2

“Kabzaa opened to an overwhelming response, and has earned a record collection,” says Chandru, adding, “I am indebted to Upendra, and the credit must go to the entire team.”The mass entertainer started streaming on Prime Video yesterday.  

Meanwhile, the director, who also produced the film, under Siddheshwara Enterprises had previously told us about making the film as a duology and made an official announcement at this event.

A title look poster of Kabzaa 2, was unveiled by politicians H M Revanna and Ramachandra Gowda. The latter will associate with Chandru in bankrolling the project, which will be presented by KP Sreekanth.

The  period drama comes with a tagline, “War begins.” The poster shows an empty wooden chair with a gun hung by the side. There are not many details about the film.

Kabzaa 2 will star Upendra, Sudeep, and Shivarajkumar and director Chandru plans to rope in top stars from across south Indian languages and Hindi for the sequel. More details about the star cast will be made by the team, once the actors are officially on board.

