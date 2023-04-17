Home Entertainment Kannada

Yash-Geetu Mohandas project on the cards 

An official announcement about this collaboration is expected to be out soon

Published: 17th April 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Yash-Geetu Mohandas

Yash-Geetu Mohandas

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Just a year after the stupendous and unprecedented success of KGF 2, Yash was back in the news after speculations surrounding his next made the rounds. We had earlier reported that the project, referred as Yash 19, will be backed by KVN Productions. While Yash or the production house haven’t announced details about their next, it has now come to light that critically acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas will be helming Yash 19. 

A source close to the project confirmed the development, and if everything goes to plan, this will indeed be an exciting and unprecedented collaboration. Actor-filmmaker Geetu, known for her work in the National Award-winning film Liar’s Dice, and the widely celebrated Nivin Pauly-starrer Moothon, has already made a name for her work in the National and International circuit.

With the source revealing that the project discussions went on for over 6 months, it would be interesting to see how the world of Yash and Geetu come together. Interestingly, with both Liar’s DIce and Moothon, winning awards in International film festivals, Yash could be training his focus on breaking into the International arena with this Geetu Mohandas project. Also, the film is expected to be shot by award-winning cinematographer and filmmaker Rajeev Ravi, who is Geetu’s husband and has worked in both Liar’s Dice and Moothon.

Considering the experienced and legacy names that were in the running to direct Yash 19, it has indeed come as a surprise to many that the Geetu-Yash project is on next. However, be it Mr and Mrs Ramachari with debutant Santhosh Ananddram or even the KGF franchise with the then one-film-old director Prashanth Neel, it is clear that the actor has always collaborated with relatively new filmmakers, and went on to deliver much-appreciated blockbusters with them. 

An official announcement about this collaboration is expected to be out soon, and hopefully, put an end to long-standing speculations about the specifics of Yash 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KGF 2 Yash Geetu Mohandas
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp