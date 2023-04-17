Yash-Geetu Mohandas project on the cards 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Just a year after the stupendous and unprecedented success of KGF 2, Yash was back in the news after speculations surrounding his next made the rounds. We had earlier reported that the project, referred as Yash 19, will be backed by KVN Productions. While Yash or the production house haven’t announced details about their next, it has now come to light that critically acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas will be helming Yash 19.

A source close to the project confirmed the development, and if everything goes to plan, this will indeed be an exciting and unprecedented collaboration. Actor-filmmaker Geetu, known for her work in the National Award-winning film Liar’s Dice, and the widely celebrated Nivin Pauly-starrer Moothon, has already made a name for her work in the National and International circuit.

With the source revealing that the project discussions went on for over 6 months, it would be interesting to see how the world of Yash and Geetu come together. Interestingly, with both Liar’s DIce and Moothon, winning awards in International film festivals, Yash could be training his focus on breaking into the International arena with this Geetu Mohandas project. Also, the film is expected to be shot by award-winning cinematographer and filmmaker Rajeev Ravi, who is Geetu’s husband and has worked in both Liar’s Dice and Moothon.

Considering the experienced and legacy names that were in the running to direct Yash 19, it has indeed come as a surprise to many that the Geetu-Yash project is on next. However, be it Mr and Mrs Ramachari with debutant Santhosh Ananddram or even the KGF franchise with the then one-film-old director Prashanth Neel, it is clear that the actor has always collaborated with relatively new filmmakers, and went on to deliver much-appreciated blockbusters with them.

An official announcement about this collaboration is expected to be out soon, and hopefully, put an end to long-standing speculations about the specifics of Yash 19.

