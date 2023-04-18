Meghana Raj & team wrap up shooting for Kannada flick 'Tatsama Tadbhava'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Meghana Raj Sarja was returning to cinema with Tatsama Tadbhava. Now, the makers announced that they have completed shooting the film.

The investigative thriller, directed by Vishal Atreya, is produced by Pannaga Bharana and Spurthi Anil.

“Thanks to Pannaga Bharana and all my friends for Tatsama Tatbhava, which marks my re-entry. Interestingly, I have not done such a role till now,” said Meghana Raj at a media interaction.

Prajwal Devaraj, who plays an important role in the film, also expressed his elation about being part of Tatsama Tadbhava.

We're thrilled to announce that Tatsama Tadbhava movie's second poster and Prajwal Devaraj's first look was released by Manjunath Gunjikar (DCP) & Mallikarjun Baaladandi (IPS, SP) Bangalore rural. Check out this video of the poster release from our press meet last Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/6z4e0yyX8y — Tatsama Tadbhava (@TatsamaTadbhava) April 17, 2023

“It is important to give women opportunities rather than just sympathising. I’m glad that Meghana is surrounded by such friends, and I’m also glad to be part of the film,” says actor Shruti, who plays the role of a psychologist in the film, which will have music by Vasuki Vaibhav.

With the background score work currently going on, the makers are planning to decide on the release date after the impending Karnataka State Elections.

We had earlier reported that Meghana Raj Sarja was returning to cinema with Tatsama Tadbhava. Now, the makers announced that they have completed shooting the film. The investigative thriller, directed by Vishal Atreya, is produced by Pannaga Bharana and Spurthi Anil. “Thanks to Pannaga Bharana and all my friends for Tatsama Tatbhava, which marks my re-entry. Interestingly, I have not done such a role till now,” said Meghana Raj at a media interaction.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Prajwal Devaraj, who plays an important role in the film, also expressed his elation about being part of Tatsama Tadbhava. We're thrilled to announce that Tatsama Tadbhava movie's second poster and Prajwal Devaraj's first look was released by Manjunath Gunjikar (DCP) & Mallikarjun Baaladandi (IPS, SP) Bangalore rural. Check out this video of the poster release from our press meet last Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/6z4e0yyX8y — Tatsama Tadbhava (@TatsamaTadbhava) April 17, 2023 “It is important to give women opportunities rather than just sympathising. I’m glad that Meghana is surrounded by such friends, and I’m also glad to be part of the film,” says actor Shruti, who plays the role of a psychologist in the film, which will have music by Vasuki Vaibhav. With the background score work currently going on, the makers are planning to decide on the release date after the impending Karnataka State Elections.