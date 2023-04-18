Home Entertainment Kannada

Meghana Raj & team wrap up shooting for Kannada flick 'Tatsama Tadbhava'

We had earlier reported that Meghana Raj Sarja was returning to cinema with Tatsama Tadbhava. Now, the makers announced that they have completed shooting the film.

Published: 18th April 2023 01:47 PM

Tatsama Tadbhava

Team Tatsama Tatbhava

By Express News Service

The investigative thriller, directed by Vishal Atreya, is produced by Pannaga Bharana and Spurthi Anil.

“Thanks to Pannaga Bharana and all my friends for Tatsama Tatbhava, which marks my re-entry. Interestingly, I have not done such a role till now,” said Meghana Raj at a media interaction.

Prajwal Devaraj, who plays an important role in the film, also expressed his elation about being part of Tatsama Tadbhava. 

“It is important to give women opportunities rather than just sympathising. I’m glad that Meghana is surrounded by such friends, and I’m also glad to be part of the film,” says actor Shruti, who plays the role of a psychologist in the film, which will have music by Vasuki Vaibhav.

With the background score work currently going on, the makers are planning to decide on the release date after the impending Karnataka State Elections. 

TAGS
Meghana Raj Sarja Tatsama Tadbhava
