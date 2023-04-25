Home Entertainment Kannada

I never thought mainstream filmmakers would cast me: Shwetha Srivatsav

Shwetha Srivatsav, talks about her role in Raghavendra Stores, the experience of working with Jaggesh and director Santhosh Ananddram

Published: 25th April 2023

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor Shwetha Srivatsav thought mainstream cinema wasn’t her cup of tea until she came bagged Raghavendra Stores and the actor admits to having mixed emotions when a big production house like Hombale Films and director Santhosh Ananddram approached her.

Ahead of the film’s release this week, Shwetha shares with us her excitement about working on the project, and sharing screen space with Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh. “Having been part of the film industry for over 15 years,the journey has not been easy. I have mostly been part of female-oriented subject. So, I never thought filmmakers would even consider me for a mainstream commercial entertainer. I had stopped thinking about starring in one long time ago. Meanwhile, I had also taken a break from cinema to look after my daughter.  This offer came to me, when I wanted to return to silver screen, and I am glad I took it,” says Shwetha, as she shares that the bond she developed with her daughter and its extension on social media might be the reason for the  director and production house to pitch her the role.

With very little being revealed about her character through their trailers and the rushes of the film, there is much more to be seen. “The importance of a woman in a family, which the director has tried to bring through my role, which is strong and mature. As an actor, versatility is very important. To be strong, you got to be aggressive, and this character Vyjayanthi is secure from the inside,” she explained in two lines about her role.

The actor, who has collaborated with producer Vijay Kiragandur, director Santhosh Ananddram and Jaggesh for the first time, says, “ Raghavendra Stores makes it special for more than a couple of reasons. Jaggesh is known for his versatility, and his experience helped me as an artist. The arch lights with him helped me understand the character better and the movie as a whole. I also got an opportunity to learn about their film journey,  craft, and how the idea of bringing audiences to theatres is redefining them.

She also goes on to explain the importance of being part of a commercial entertainer, and working under big banners, and noted directors. “Along with a good concept, subject, and role, the reach of the film is very important, and I had it coming in one film, Raghavendra Stores. Such films will help me to do better in the future.

So, will the film turn out to be a benchmark in Shwetha’s career? “Hope so.. the result will be out in a week,” she says. However, Shwetha, in general, thinks that heroines need to get more space, and when compared to other industries, the Kannada industry is far behind, especially when it comes to portraying a woman in strong central characters, which I hope will be looked into.

I feel that heroines need equal space in the industry, which helps ‘her’ to put forward her creative work as a writer, director, investor, and actor too. Bottomline, the industry should create female superstars, which we lack at present. This is possible only in hands of a good producer and director,” says Shwetha,  who is also equally excited and looking forward to her next film, Chikkiya Mooguti, which she says is ready, and will be out on the silver screen soon.  

