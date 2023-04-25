Sangeetha Bhatt’s comeback film titled 'Klaantha'  

By Express News Service

Vaibhav Prashanth, known for directing Rangan Style, is set to helm his fourth film, titled Klaantha. “It is a youthful film with a message, and revolves around simple things like saying the truth to the parents, and not going down the wrong path,” says the director.

Klaantha also marks the comeback of actor Sangeetha Bhatt. “My role is that of a teenage girl, who has passed out of college and gets into a job. It was a unique experience because most portions were shot in the jungle. This role required me to undergo a strict fitness regime,”

she says.

Klaantha is billed as a suspense thriller, which stars Vignesh in the lead, and features Shobhraj, Veena Sundar, Deepika, Praveen Jain, Yuva, and Swapna in pivotal characters. Backed by Uday Ammanya under the Anugraha Power Media banner, the film has music by AP Chandrakanth, cinematography by Mohan Loknathan, and editing by PR Sounder Raj.

Vaibhav Prashanth, known for directing Rangan Style, is set to helm his fourth film, titled Klaantha. “It is a youthful film with a message, and revolves around simple things like saying the truth to the parents, and not going down the wrong path,” says the director. Klaantha also marks the comeback of actor Sangeetha Bhatt. “My role is that of a teenage girl, who has passed out of college and gets into a job. It was a unique experience because most portions were shot in the jungle. This role required me to undergo a strict fitness regime,” she says. Klaantha is billed as a suspense thriller, which stars Vignesh in the lead, and features Shobhraj, Veena Sundar, Deepika, Praveen Jain, Yuva, and Swapna in pivotal characters. Backed by Uday Ammanya under the Anugraha Power Media banner, the film has music by AP Chandrakanth, cinematography by Mohan Loknathan, and editing by PR Sounder Raj.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });