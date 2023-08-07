Home Entertainment Kannada

'Matinee' strikes a perfect note with the first single  

The makers recently released the film’s first single, Sanje Mele Sumne Phonu, which has garnered a strong response. 

Published: 07th August 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Matinee' starring Sathish Ninansam and Rachita Ram.

By Express News Service

Sathish Ninansam and Rachita Ram, who previously delighted audiences with their work in Ayogya, are gearing up to recreate the same magic with their next, Matinee. The makers recently released the film’s first single, 'Sanje Mele Sumne Phonu', which has garnered a strong response. 

Composed by Poornachandra Tejaswi, and sung by Vijay Prakash, the song aims to emulate the success of Ayogya’s 'Enammi Enammi', which featured Sathish and Rachita. 

Apart from the music and vocals, Sathish has also praised the outstanding art direction, dance choreography, and cinematography of the song. 

Expressing his enthusiasm about Matinee, Sathish shares that the story resonated with both him and Rachita, and the film is bolstered by the presence of Aditi Prabhudeva.

Matinee, which is directed by Manohar Kaampali, also stars Nagabhushan and Shivraj K R Pete in important roles.

Backed by S Parvathi, the romantic thriller, which is likely to hit the screens this September, will have cinematography by Kranthi Varla, and editing by KM Prakash. 

Matinee Sathish Ninansam Rachita Ram
