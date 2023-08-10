Home Entertainment Kannada

‘I believe in patience and avoiding the rush to achieve overnight stardom’

...says Archana Jois, who talks about her upcoming film, Kshetrapati, explaining how she’s been approaching projects post-KGF.

Published: 10th August 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

A poster from the movie.

A poster from the movie.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Archana Jois is one actor who defies traditional heroine norms, and this is evident through her role in the KGF series. Her portrayal as a young maternal figure within the gangster drama was a departure from usual expectations. On a personal note, Archana admits that her unique persona steers her role selections. Having transitioned from television serials to movies, Archana intentionally steps away from stereotypes.

While she is still capitalising on her acclaim from KGF, the actor explains how she approached projects post the film’s release and the challenges she faced in breaking away from the now-iconic character. “I recently had a discussion with director Prashanth Neel too about not getting boxed into stereotypes. He explained that successful characters are often closely associated with the actors who portrayed them, and everyone expects to see them in similar roles.”

Archana Jois

Elaborating on how she overcame this challenge, Archana points to her roles in Hondisi Bareyiri, and the upcoming Kshetrapati. “I believe in the importance of patience and avoiding the rush to achieve overnight stardom. I hold a deep appreciation for the art and creativity of filmmaking, and my aim is to contribute to the best possible craft whenever the opportunity arises and be part of noteworthy projects.”

Post Hondisi Bareyiri, Archana now hopes that her role in Kshetrapati will continue to challenge perceptions about her. “I don’t believe in the hierarchy of hero and heroine roles. I prefer viewing every character as integral to the narrative,” says Archana, who candidly acknowledges that her character in Kshetrapati didn’t offer her ample screen time, but the impact of the film as a whole matters most to her. “I rather enjoy contributing to a significant project even with limited screen presence.”

In Kshetrapati, Archana plays Bhumika, a journalist in a rural setting, and the actor delves into the character’s significance in the film. “Bhumika represents the voice of those who feel stifled by corporate constraints, opting to pursue independent journalism. Kshetrapati revolves around the character Basava, played by Naveen Shankar. The film has a strong father-son relationship, and my presence as Bhumika is not just an emotional support; she stands by the protagonist, contributing meaningfully to the narrative,” she explains.

Archana also clarifies that she doesn’t really miss the projects that demanded her to conform to stereotypes. “The interpretation or the strength in characters isn’t limited to physical prowess but encompasses resilience and depth,” says the actor, adding, “I hope very soon, films are celebrated for their content rather than pigeonholed as certain character categories.”

Looking ahead, Archana has Ghost starring Shivarajkumar, and Yuddhakaanda, both currently in production. Additionally, she has a Telugu web series set for release this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archana Jois KGF series ondisi Bareyiri
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp