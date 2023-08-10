‘I believe in patience and avoiding the rush to achieve overnight stardom’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Archana Jois is one actor who defies traditional heroine norms, and this is evident through her role in the KGF series. Her portrayal as a young maternal figure within the gangster drama was a departure from usual expectations. On a personal note, Archana admits that her unique persona steers her role selections. Having transitioned from television serials to movies, Archana intentionally steps away from stereotypes.

While she is still capitalising on her acclaim from KGF, the actor explains how she approached projects post the film’s release and the challenges she faced in breaking away from the now-iconic character. “I recently had a discussion with director Prashanth Neel too about not getting boxed into stereotypes. He explained that successful characters are often closely associated with the actors who portrayed them, and everyone expects to see them in similar roles.”

Archana Jois

Elaborating on how she overcame this challenge, Archana points to her roles in Hondisi Bareyiri, and the upcoming Kshetrapati. “I believe in the importance of patience and avoiding the rush to achieve overnight stardom. I hold a deep appreciation for the art and creativity of filmmaking, and my aim is to contribute to the best possible craft whenever the opportunity arises and be part of noteworthy projects.”

Post Hondisi Bareyiri, Archana now hopes that her role in Kshetrapati will continue to challenge perceptions about her. “I don’t believe in the hierarchy of hero and heroine roles. I prefer viewing every character as integral to the narrative,” says Archana, who candidly acknowledges that her character in Kshetrapati didn’t offer her ample screen time, but the impact of the film as a whole matters most to her. “I rather enjoy contributing to a significant project even with limited screen presence.”

In Kshetrapati, Archana plays Bhumika, a journalist in a rural setting, and the actor delves into the character’s significance in the film. “Bhumika represents the voice of those who feel stifled by corporate constraints, opting to pursue independent journalism. Kshetrapati revolves around the character Basava, played by Naveen Shankar. The film has a strong father-son relationship, and my presence as Bhumika is not just an emotional support; she stands by the protagonist, contributing meaningfully to the narrative,” she explains.

Archana also clarifies that she doesn’t really miss the projects that demanded her to conform to stereotypes. “The interpretation or the strength in characters isn’t limited to physical prowess but encompasses resilience and depth,” says the actor, adding, “I hope very soon, films are celebrated for their content rather than pigeonholed as certain character categories.”

Looking ahead, Archana has Ghost starring Shivarajkumar, and Yuddhakaanda, both currently in production. Additionally, she has a Telugu web series set for release this year.

Archana Jois is one actor who defies traditional heroine norms, and this is evident through her role in the KGF series. Her portrayal as a young maternal figure within the gangster drama was a departure from usual expectations. On a personal note, Archana admits that her unique persona steers her role selections. Having transitioned from television serials to movies, Archana intentionally steps away from stereotypes. While she is still capitalising on her acclaim from KGF, the actor explains how she approached projects post the film’s release and the challenges she faced in breaking away from the now-iconic character. “I recently had a discussion with director Prashanth Neel too about not getting boxed into stereotypes. He explained that successful characters are often closely associated with the actors who portrayed them, and everyone expects to see them in similar roles.” Archana JoisElaborating on how she overcame this challenge, Archana points to her roles in Hondisi Bareyiri, and the upcoming Kshetrapati. “I believe in the importance of patience and avoiding the rush to achieve overnight stardom. I hold a deep appreciation for the art and creativity of filmmaking, and my aim is to contribute to the best possible craft whenever the opportunity arises and be part of noteworthy projects.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Post Hondisi Bareyiri, Archana now hopes that her role in Kshetrapati will continue to challenge perceptions about her. “I don’t believe in the hierarchy of hero and heroine roles. I prefer viewing every character as integral to the narrative,” says Archana, who candidly acknowledges that her character in Kshetrapati didn’t offer her ample screen time, but the impact of the film as a whole matters most to her. “I rather enjoy contributing to a significant project even with limited screen presence.” In Kshetrapati, Archana plays Bhumika, a journalist in a rural setting, and the actor delves into the character’s significance in the film. “Bhumika represents the voice of those who feel stifled by corporate constraints, opting to pursue independent journalism. Kshetrapati revolves around the character Basava, played by Naveen Shankar. The film has a strong father-son relationship, and my presence as Bhumika is not just an emotional support; she stands by the protagonist, contributing meaningfully to the narrative,” she explains. Archana also clarifies that she doesn’t really miss the projects that demanded her to conform to stereotypes. “The interpretation or the strength in characters isn’t limited to physical prowess but encompasses resilience and depth,” says the actor, adding, “I hope very soon, films are celebrated for their content rather than pigeonholed as certain character categories.” Looking ahead, Archana has Ghost starring Shivarajkumar, and Yuddhakaanda, both currently in production. Additionally, she has a Telugu web series set for release this year.