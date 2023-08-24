Lyca Productions announces first Kannada venture with Nikhil Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that Lyca Productions were making their maiden foray into Kannada cinema with a project starring Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the lead. The makers have now confirmed the project with a grand muhurath ceremony, which was graced by former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, along with Nikhil’s family, and Subaskaran, the chairman of Lyca.

This project marks the Kannada debut of director Lakshman, who has helmed Tamil films like Bogan, Bhoomi, and Romeo and Juliet. Billed to be a multilingual film, the project will introduce Yukthi Thareja, known for her role in Rangabali, to Kannada cinema. In addition, Komal Kumar, who was recently part of Namo Bhootatma 2, will play a significant role.

Nikhil, whose last cinematic outing was Rider, took a hiatus to immerse himself in politics. Returning to the films, the actor is meticulously preparing to face the camera once again, and come September, this project will go on floors. Expressing his elation about collaborating with Lyca, Nikhil also revealed his intention to do three movies in the upcoming year and entertain the audience with an array of films.

Ajaneesh Loknath, acclaimed for his music in Kantara and Vikrant Rona, is onboard the project, which will be shot by Vamsi Patchipulusu. The film’s dialogue will be penned by Raghu Niduvalli.

