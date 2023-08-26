The iconic Kariya combination is back: Darshan and Prem to reunite after two decades

By Express News Service

Ever since KVN Productions teased “a big announcement” a couple of days ago, the social media has been buzzing with excitement. Some speculated that the announcement might be related to the eagerly awaited Yash 19. However, CE had learned that the notable production house is teaming up with Challenging Star Darshan, for a film directed by Prem. This speculation has now been confirmed with an official announcement from KVN Productions, featuring a photo of Darshan, producer Venkat Konanki, director Prem, Rakshita, and Suprith.

Although this is the first time Darshan is working with the production house, Challenging Star and director Prem have a history that goes back twenty years, they had earlier collaborated on the 2003 film Kariya. The film, which centered around a young gangster’s romantic story, was a huge hit then. Now, two decades later, they are teaming up again.

Reports suggest that KVN Productions is planning to make the upcoming film on a grander scale with some sources suggesting that it could become one of the most expensive projects in Indian Cinema. The first glimpse dropped hints that something remarkable is in the works. The announcement poster suggests that the film could be either historical, mythological or an out-and-out commercial entertainer. However, the makers are yet to reveal details about the plot. This is Prem’s second collaboration with the production house, following KD.

The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to begin production after Prem and Darshan complete work on their current projects. Darshan is currently wrapping up Kaatera by Rockline Productions, which is being directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir. After this, he will begin working on the Prakash Jayaram directorial. Meanwhile, Prem is currently filming KD, which features Dhruva Sarja and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, along with other top actors.

