Janardhan Chikkanna and Diganth collaborate on upcoming comedy, Powder

KRG Studios, in collaboration with TVF Motion Pictures, announced their maiden venture recently. Kichcha Sudeep was the special guest at the event, and slammed the clapboard for the first scene of the film, titled Powder.

Directed by Gultoo-fame Janardhan Chikkanna, Powder will be a multistarrer starring Diganth, Sharmiela Mandre, Dhanya Ramkumar, Anirudh Acharya, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, and Ravi Shankar Gowda.

The makers revealed a first-look poster, and according to the director, Powder is a lighthearted comedy set in a small village and revolves around a group of miscreants in pursuit of a valuable treasure. This movie endeavours to entertain the audience with its engaging and entertaining storytelling.

The makers plan to begin shooting in September. Karthik Gowda, who is jointly producing the film with Yogi G Raj and TVF Motion Pictures, has already announced the release date as April 5, 2024. With cinematography by Shanti Sagar, Powder will have noted Tamil composer Sean Roldan scoring the music.

