Home Entertainment Kannada

Janardhan Chikkanna and Diganth collaborate on upcoming comedy, Powder

Published: 28th August 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Powder, Kannada movie.

By Express News Service

KRG Studios, in collaboration with TVF Motion Pictures, announced their maiden venture recently. Kichcha Sudeep was the special guest at the event, and slammed the clapboard for the first scene of the film, titled Powder.

Directed by Gultoo-fame Janardhan Chikkanna, Powder will be a multistarrer starring Diganth, Sharmiela Mandre, Dhanya Ramkumar, Anirudh Acharya, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, and Ravi Shankar Gowda.

The makers revealed a first-look poster, and according to the director, Powder is a lighthearted comedy set in a small village and revolves around a group of miscreants in pursuit of a valuable treasure. This movie endeavours to entertain the audience with its engaging and entertaining storytelling.

The makers plan to begin shooting in September. Karthik Gowda, who is jointly producing the film with Yogi G Raj and TVF Motion Pictures, has already announced the release date as  April 5, 2024. With cinematography by Shanti Sagar, Powder will have noted Tamil composer Sean Roldan scoring the music.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KRG Studios TVF Motion Pictures Janardhan Chikkanna Powder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp