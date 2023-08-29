Tatsama Tadbhava trailer creates huge curiosity

By Express News Service

Meghana Raj Sarja’s comeback film, Tatsama Tadbhava, is creating the right buzz with its trailer, which was released on Monday. The trailer launch event was graced by Dhruva Sarja and Daali Dhananjay. The trailer hints at a captivating web of secrets, lies, and mystery.

Tatsama Tadbhava, penned and helmed by debutant Vishal Atreya, is spearheaded by producers Pannaga Bharana, Spurthi Anil, and Chethan Nanjundaiah. Meghana Raj, who had taken a hiatus from acting, attributes her renewed interest to respect the memory of her late husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja. “Pannaga Bharana, along with Prajwal managed to convince me to make a return,” shared the actor, expressing gratitude towards her supportive families.

“I embraced a role that was distinct from any I’ve undertaken before in this film, and I found it immensely gratifying,” mentions Prajwal Devaraj, who plays a pivotal role in the film. He also disclosed that his father Devaraj lent his voice to the trailer.

Produced under the banner of KRG Studios, Tatsama Tadbhava is scheduled to hit the screens on September 15. Adding to the film’s allure is its music, composed by director Vasuki Vaibhav, and its visual appeal, overseen by cinematographer Srinivas Ramayya.

