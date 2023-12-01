Love is putting someone else before yourself: Actor Divya Uruduga

By Express News Service

Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Divya Uruduga and KP Aravind, who are partners in real life, are sharing the screen for the first time in Aravind Kaushik’s upcoming film, Ardambardha Prema Kathe. In an interview with CE, before the film’s release on December 1, Divya answers the oft-asked question. Did she ever think acting with Aravind was on the cards? Pat comes the reply. “No. I didn’t even know of his acting skills.”

“We both have different professions, and he never considered acting. It all unfolded during the narration with director Aravind Kaushik. It was the director who noticed his good looks and the chemistry between us, and suggested Aravind take up acting. He took a couple of days to decide,” says Divya, clarifying that it was completely his decision, and she didn’t coerce him at all. “I didn’t want to push him into something he wasn’t familiar with. I felt he should make the call. Deep down, I did hope he’d take it up, but I never expressed it until he agreed. I was thrilled.”

The title of the film was chosen by the director halfway through the scripting stage. Talking about the significance of the title, Aradhambardha Prema Kathe, Divya says, “Actually, no love story truly concludes; it’s an ongoing learning experience till the end. So, in a way, all love stories remain unfinished. As for the title’s relevance to our situation, love is something I continue learning even after marriage; there’s a long way to go,” she explains. As for her perspective on love, Divya defines it as ‘putting someone else before yourself’.

In her first full-fledged romantic role, the Huliraya actor notes that her character will resonate with millions of women in society. “She’s a woman who panics over simple issues, takes them seriously, and is short-tempered. How she faces a significant situation defines her. I believe she’s a character that’s good but needs better understanding, which will represent most women. In real life, I’m quite the opposite. I manage even the biggest problems with balance.”

Praising Aravind’s dedication, especially since he was a newcomer in cinema, Divya says, “When Aravind decided to join cinema, he approached the director as a student—very obedient, and with a strong grasp and dedication. A quick learner, he was always on set trying to learn things. I merely taught him the basics.”

Looking ahead, Divya expresses her openness to collaborating with Aravind again but without making it a compulsion on any filmmaker. “I’ve told him, ‘Let’s grow together in this career,’ but neither of us wants to force repeated collaborations and risk becoming monotonous on screen.”

