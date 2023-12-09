Yash 19 titled 'Toxic', to be a global film

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rocking Star Yash along with KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, unveiled the title of Yash19 as 'Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups', ending his year-and-a-half silence, and confirming the long-awaited collaboration with critically acclaimed director Geetu Mohandas. The carefully planned project, marked by unwavering commitment, finally unveiled its title teaser, showcasing grandeur and attention to detail.

Accompanied by the quote ‘What you seek is seeking you’ from Rumi, TOXIC sets the stage as a Fairy Tale for Grown-ups teased by a glimpse of half-burnt playing cards ominously falling into darkness. The captivating visuals merge seamlessly with an intriguing tune, featuring Yash in a cowboy getup, exuding mystery while puffing on a cigar and wielding a unique firearm, promising an electrifying narrative. The title teaser, now the talk of the town, leaves viewers eager for more clues about what seems to be an international gangster thriller!

TOXIC to get a global multilingual release

The makers of TOXIC are preparing to kick start shooting soon with the release date as April 10, 2025- precisely three years post the release of KGF: Chapter 2. Several reasons underlie this choice of release date, notably the start of an extended holiday season from April 10, followed by Vishu on April 14, and the Easter weekend with April 17 and 18 as holidays.

TOXIC, promising a vast canvas and significant budgets, is also said to be lined up for a global multilingual release. Yash, director Geetu Mohandas, and producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions have ambitious plans for TOXIC. Despite its roots as a pan-India film, the project envisions something more substantial - a pioneering global release spanning several languages worldwide, owing to its universal script. However, further details about this expansive approach will be gradually revealed in due course.

London-based composer Jeremy Stack to compose music for TOXIC

The title teaser scored a big win with its captivating background music. As per insider information, the BGM is orchestrated by Jeremy Stack, recognized for his work in Gangs of London and other distinctive projects. The music director will handling the entire score of Yash’s TOXIC. Additionally, renowned DOP Rajeev Ravi, and husband of director Geetu Mohandas is said to be handling the cinematography.

Shruti Haasan on board, TOXIC

While reports suggest an ensemble cast joining the team, three prominent leading ladies are set to star alongside Yash. Although the makers have kept casting details discreet, our source has revealed that one of these finalised female actors is Shruti Haasan. The actor who is eagerly awaited the much-anticipated project, Salaar, ventures into another ambitious film co-starring Yash. Interestingly, Shruti Haasan is also said to have lent her voice to the title track, apart from playing one of the female leads. Shruti’s involvement in the project and further details on the cast will be officially revealed soon.

