Bagheera teaser to be unveiled on December 17

Directed by Dr Suri and based on Prashant Neel’s story narrative, Bagheera shows Sriimurali as a rugged cop alongside Rukmini Vasanth.

By Express News Service

Bagheera actor Sriimurali, known as Roaring Star in the Kannada industry, encountered setbacks, including shooting halts due to injuries and a tragic family incident. Despite these challenges, fans eagerly await the actor’s return. The film, produced by Hombale Films, announced the much-awaited teaser release on Sriimurali’s birthday (December 17), and a line, mentioned  ‘The countdown to justcie begins’.

Directed by Dr Suri and based on Prashant Neel’s story narrative, Bagheera shows Sriimurali as a rugged cop alongside Rukmini Vasanth. With the success of Ugramm and Mufti, Sriimurali, who was last seen in Bharaate, hopes are high for Bagheera.

Amidst Hombale Films’ upcoming releases like Salaar on December 22 and Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuva starring Yuvarajkumar on March 28, Bagheera is slated for a mid-2024 theatrical release, and an official announcement of the release is yet to be made.

