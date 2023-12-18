Behind the scenes of Kaatera

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The trailer for Darshan’s next, Kaatera, was launched on December 16, in an event attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, who had revealed that Kaatera is inspired by a real-life incident, and will showcase the essence of the mid-1970s era through the dialogues, artwork, music, and overall presentation.

Darshan plays the titular character, a blacksmith who leads a rebellion against oppressors in rural Karnataka. This role presents Darshan, known as a mass hero, in a different light, shedding his superstar persona. The trailer, which is raw, and rustic, woven with a rooted tale, promises a compelling narrative on the agrarian crisis, blending a commercial approach with significant mass appeal and substance, ensuring a mix of instense action and memorable moments.

We interviewed Team Kaatera — the story and screenplay co-writer Jadeshaa K Hampi, dialogue writer Maasthi Upparahalli, art director Guna, and editor K M Prakash — who shared insights into their contributions to the making of Kaatera, which is bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh.

Kaatera is not just a film; It could also become a novel: Jadeshaa K Hampi

Jadeshaa K Hampi, known for directing films like Gentleman and the recent Guru Shishyaru, is also a writer. He has now collaboarted with Tharun Kishore Sudhir on the story and screenplay of Kaatera. Jadeshaa reveals that the idea for Kaatera originated during the Covid period while making Guru Shishyaru. “During a discussion with Tharun, I shared a few points, some from stories my great grandmother told me, revealing the essence of a culture of a certain era. We merged this element with the system prevalent in 1974, creating the foundation for Kaatera,’ Jadeshaa shares.

Jadeshaa explains that Tharun believed the story needed to be written before approaching any actor. “Kaatera combines mass appeal with substance, and Darshan was the perfect fit. We needed a larger-than-life actor. His endorsement adds weight to the story. Fortunately, Darshan agreed to star in Kaatera, which is a blessing,’ he says.

Jadeshaa, who based the film on a real-life incident, credits his writing to his habit of reading. “Reading is crucial in building a story’s foundation. For Kaatera, I delved into 40 books. Kaatera is not just a film; it could also become a novel,’ he suggests.

As a director and writer, Jadeshaa merged his vision with Tharun’s thoughts. “Wordplay is my strength while Tharun excels in bringing out heroism and infusing mass appeal. This is a completely original film, and it’s a collaborative effort.”

Newspaper cuttings of that period helped me pen dialogues for the film: Maasthi

Maasthi, the dialogue writer behind movies like Kaddipudi, Tagaru, and Salaga, is teaming up with Darshan for the first time in Kaatera. “Tharun, the director of Kaatera, backed Jadeshaa’s Guru Shishayaru. I had written the dialogue for that film too. That is how I got connected with Tharun,” he says.

Maasthi reveals that writing dialogues for Kaatera was challenging because it’s set in the 1970s, an era unfamiliar to him. “To capture that essence, I extensively researched articles from that time, spending months crafting every line to fit the rural backdrop.”

Praising Tharun as an excellent director who understands what suits the film best, Maasthi says, “From the 1970s to now, there’s been a significant shift. Back then, technology wasn’t prevalent, and everything relied on written documents. Even love letters were handwritten. So, I tailored my dialogues accordingly, ensuring they resonated with the village setting. Normally, I finish writing dialogues for a movie within a month and a half, but for Kaatera, it took me five months. Each dialogue had to synchronise with the story and the era, and the lines had to revolve around a star like Darshan.”

Interestingly, Maasthi notes that Kaatera didn’t have the typical chance for elevation dialogues. “We had to align with the character’s arc. In this case, it’s about a farmer portrayed by Darshan. Hence, the lines centered on the protagonist as a farmer. Heroism, in this context, isn’t just about the actor speaking the lines but about Darshan embodying Kaatera,” he says. Maasthi asserts, “Every line in the script is precious. Like fights enhance a film, dialogues bring in those moments for the audience to cheer. Tharun had a vision for this, and it was his concept to construct scenes that allowed the dialogue to shine. In essence, the dialogues will bring out the excitement, creating scenes that will resonate and amplify the movie experience.”

Editing isn’t just about timing; it’s about storytelling: K M Prakash

KM Prakash, an experienced editor who has worked on around 300 films, considers each movie a unique challenge. Whether it’s a star vehicle or a regular hero-centric film, editing always revolves around content. According to Prakash, transitioning to Kaatera meant emphasising screenplay and content, a shift he deems essential to guide the audience seamlessly through the lines, scenes, and characters within a single frame.

“It took me about 6 months to edit a film like Kaatera,” Prakash reveals. “It’s a cult film set in the 1970s. I couldn’t rely on today’s editing trends; I had to adapt to techniques suited for that era, like using smoke cuts. The director’s meticulous planning facilitated a smooth editing process,” he adds. Having watched films like Bootayyana Maga Ayyu and Bangarada Manushya and being from a village himself, Prakash could easily connect with the ambience and culture of that time.

While digital technology allows for unlimited shooting unlike the constraints with film reels, Prakash believes it is not the film’s duration but its intent in effectively conveying the story that matters the most. “Editing isn’t just about timing; it’s about storytelling. Sometimes audiences might perceive certain parts as slow, so we watch the film at least 20 times before finalising the final cut. However, the ultimate decision lies with the audience,” he explains.

Prakash feels fortunate to have complete freedom from the director while working in Kaatera. “Tharun collaborates closely with editors and technicians right from the scripting stage. This approach enhances the understanding of the story during editing. Having worked with Darshan on various projects, including Saarathi, Brindavana, Tarak, and Roberrt, Kaatera stands out as one of the biggest. I believe it will earn him, and all of us, a strong reputation,” he concludes.

Understanding the culture and lifestyle of the 70s was crucial: Guna

Art director Guna, known for works like Romeo, Rana Vikrama, Natasarvabhowma, and Monsoon Raaga, mentions facing unique challenges in his 11th film, Kaatera. “When working on a film based on a real-life incident, it involves extensive research; you can’t approach it blindly,” he explains. “Understanding the culture and lifestyle of the 70s was crucial. While we couldn’t be entirely authentic, we aimed to come as close as possible, albeit with some cinematic liberties. Our goal is to transport the audience back to that period.”

Guna highlights that the film is set in an underprivileged village, and aligns with the director’s vision. “95 per cent of the film was shot on sets with around 16 sets constructed in Bengaluru and a couple in Hyderabad. Creating a village backdrop required us to integrate nature into the setting. The undulating land at specific locations, such as the one near Ravi Shankar Ashram, significantly assisted in authentically depicting the village. Every detail had to be altered to fit that era,” says Guna.

“To achieve authenticity, we incorporated trees like Hibiscus, popular during that time, and included old trees aged around 60 years. In those days, having trees in front of houses was common, so we ensured that aspect was accurately portrayed. We designed a community with rows of houses, 5 to 6 streets, a temple, connecting everything to create an 8-acre village. We replicated a similar village setup on another piece of land.” Kaatera demanded extensive planning and work. “Creating something perfect, especially in harmony with nature, poses a challenge. Around 120 individuals were involved in the making of Kaatera, contributing to its intricate details and authenticity,” he says.

