I’m still sought after for dynamic characters: Actor Vinod Alva

Vinod Alva, known primarily for his work in Kannada and Telugu films, gained popularity portraying police officers and often delving into patriotic themes. “There comes a lull for actors,” Vinod reflects, adding, “The directors I worked with phased out, making room for a new generation. I’m not one to chase roles; I take what comes my way. These days, connections matter; if you’re linked to certain actors or filmmakers, roles might follow. But I find contentment in smaller-budget films. I’ve learned that an occasional hit film is crucial for production houses to notice you.”

Returning to Kannada with Kaatera, Vinod remarks, “I was specifically chosen for a role (Kale Gowda) that suited me well. It was producer Rockline Venkatesh and director Tharun Sudhir’s decision, which I readily accepted. Even my colleague Jagapathi Babu is part of the film.”

Praising director Tharun, Alva mentions, “He’s an excellent director, and his way of script handling, and the realistic subject appealed to me, along with the chance to collaborate with a major production house like Rockline Entertainment.”

Working with Darshan for the first time, Vinod expresses admiration, “He’s amazing—energetic, clear-sighted, and respectful. I did see a few negative social media posts about him, which I found to be baseless. He treats every artist, even the juniors, with utmost respect.”

Reflecting on his journey in the industry and adapting to its shifts, Alva shares, “I believe in going with the times. I’ve played the lead in over 120 films, with about 70 doing well and 20 running for a hundred days. Although I can’t expect hero-centric roles anymore, I’m still sought after for dynamic characters.”

Now part of a Kannada film directed by Nandish, which is under production, Vinod eagerly anticipates better roles.

“Post Kaatera, I’m looking forward to better opportunities,” he concludes.

