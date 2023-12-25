'What to do Mama?' Chandan Shetty gets groovy with new single for New Year  

By Express News Service

Popular rapper and actor Chandan Shetty has released a single for the New Year. Titled 'What to do Mama?' this folk-style theme was released on the singer’s YouTube channel.

The song is aimed at the younger audience, resonating with their problems. It begins with the line "Problem, problem, problem, what to do, mama?" and has been composed and directed by Chandan Shetty.

The rapper is confident that this song, which will circulate during Christmas and New Year, will capture everyone’s hearts.

Chandan Shetty, who also features in the song, portrays a true local persona. Joining him is veteran actor Rangayana Raghu, who plays Chandan Shetty’s uncle in this video.

Additionally, the song boasts an ensemble cast including popular reality show Gicchi Gili artists Raghavendra, RJ Vicky, Huli Kartik, Nitin Amin, Shid Shyad Shiv, and NC Ayyappa, all of whom contribute to this electrifying rap song.

Produced by Chandan Shetty, the song features lyrics penned by Vijay Eshwar. While the choreography is handled by Muruga, the song has cinematography by Uday Leela, editing by Satish Chandra, and Divakar overseeing the art department.

Meanwhile, Chandan, who has also turned an actor is awaiting the release of his projects including Sutradhari, Ellra Kaalelithaite Kaala, and is currently busy shooting for another project.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Popular rapper and actor Chandan Shetty has released a single for the New Year. Titled 'What to do Mama?' this folk-style theme was released on the singer’s YouTube channel. The song is aimed at the younger audience, resonating with their problems. It begins with the line "Problem, problem, problem, what to do, mama?" and has been composed and directed by Chandan Shetty. The rapper is confident that this song, which will circulate during Christmas and New Year, will capture everyone’s hearts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chandan Shetty, who also features in the song, portrays a true local persona. Joining him is veteran actor Rangayana Raghu, who plays Chandan Shetty’s uncle in this video. Additionally, the song boasts an ensemble cast including popular reality show Gicchi Gili artists Raghavendra, RJ Vicky, Huli Kartik, Nitin Amin, Shid Shyad Shiv, and NC Ayyappa, all of whom contribute to this electrifying rap song. Produced by Chandan Shetty, the song features lyrics penned by Vijay Eshwar. While the choreography is handled by Muruga, the song has cinematography by Uday Leela, editing by Satish Chandra, and Divakar overseeing the art department. Meanwhile, Chandan, who has also turned an actor is awaiting the release of his projects including Sutradhari, Ellra Kaalelithaite Kaala, and is currently busy shooting for another project. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp