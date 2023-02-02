Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Yathiraj's Satyam Shivam revolves around a supari killer

The cast also includes Sangeeta, Veen Sundar, and Tejaswini. Satyam Shivam has music by director V Manohar and action choreographed by Thriller Manju.

Published: 02nd February 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bullet Raju and Sanjana Naidu.

Bullet Raju and Sanjana Naidu.

By Express News Service

Yathiraj, the director of fifteen short films and five feature films including Poornasatya, and yet to be released Sanju, has announced his next directorial. Titled Satyam Shivam, the film is a commercial outing based on a 'supari killer'.

"The story revovles around a betel nut killer, who goes to any extent to get his job done, " says director Yathiraj, adding, "Satyam Shivam is not the name of two characters. But, it is too early to divulge more details. It is going to be a pure mass film that has an upright protagonist and it will be raw and have ample coverage of rowdyism and bloodshed." Satyam Shivam will have Bullet Raju playing the lead, apart from bankrolling it.

He had previously bankrolled Bhikshuka, which is yet to see its release, and he will back the second project under the Smirti Yashoda Raj Creations banner. The Yathiraj directorial features Sanjana Naidu as the heroine and she will be playing a nurse in the film.

The cast also includes Sangeeta, Veen Sundar, and Tejaswini. Satyam Shivam has music by director V Manohar and action choreographed by Thriller Manju. It has dance choreography by Fivestar Ganesh and cinematography by Vidya Nagesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poornasatya Yathiraj Satyam Shivam Sanjana Naidu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp