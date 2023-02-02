Director Yathiraj's Satyam Shivam revolves around a supari killer

By Express News Service

Yathiraj, the director of fifteen short films and five feature films including Poornasatya, and yet to be released Sanju, has announced his next directorial. Titled Satyam Shivam, the film is a commercial outing based on a 'supari killer'.

"The story revovles around a betel nut killer, who goes to any extent to get his job done, " says director Yathiraj, adding, "Satyam Shivam is not the name of two characters. But, it is too early to divulge more details. It is going to be a pure mass film that has an upright protagonist and it will be raw and have ample coverage of rowdyism and bloodshed." Satyam Shivam will have Bullet Raju playing the lead, apart from bankrolling it.

He had previously bankrolled Bhikshuka, which is yet to see its release, and he will back the second project under the Smirti Yashoda Raj Creations banner. The Yathiraj directorial features Sanjana Naidu as the heroine and she will be playing a nurse in the film.

The cast also includes Sangeeta, Veen Sundar, and Tejaswini. Satyam Shivam has music by director V Manohar and action choreographed by Thriller Manju. It has dance choreography by Fivestar Ganesh and cinematography by Vidya Nagesh.

