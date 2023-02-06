Sharan to collaborate with Aravind Kuplikar for a social drama

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sharan, who recently completed shooting for Navaneeth’s Choo Mantar, will next begin shooting for director Aravind Kuplikar’s upcoming social drama. Aravind made his debut with the critically acclaimed film, Pukkasate Lifu, Purusotte Ella (2021), and is now gearing up for his sophomore project.

Backed by Basavaraj and Sridhar under the Sridhara Krupa Combines banner, the project will have Tharun Kishore Sudhir on board as the creative head.

An official announcement about the project was made on the occasion of Sharan’s birthday, which he celebrates today.

“This yet-to-be-titled film revolves around a real incident. It is a political satire, which is based on a social issue set in the geography of Bagalkot of North Karnataka. The plotline of the film takes a reference to the Upper Krishna Project, which resulted in around 20 villages coming under submerging area, and its impact on the people, who owned the agricultural land. This became the fictional backdrop of our storyline,” says Aravind.

Aravind shares that Sharan plays an electrician in the film.

“We are not touching the genre of comedy that Sharan is known for. There is a serious tone to his character, and the film will have a realistic approach. However, the film is going to be light-hearted with elements of dark humour,” says the director, who is planning to begin shooting on February 20.

“We will begin shooting in Bengaluru, and will later head to Bagalot in North Karnataka, where the entire subject plot is set.”

Amrutha Iyengar to play the female lead alongside Sharan

Aravind has finalised the first set of artists and has brought on board Badava Rascal heroine Amrutha Iyengar. The actor, who has Abbabba ready for release, will also be seen in Dhananjay’s 25th film, Hoysala.

“I was looking for a girl with a homely look and felt Amrutha fit the bill. She will be playing the role of a journalist in the film,” says the director, who has also finalised Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, and Raju Talikote in prominent roles. The yet-to-be-titled project has Advaitha Gurumurthy handling the cinematography and Arjun Janya scoring the music.

Sharan, who recently completed shooting for Navaneeth’s Choo Mantar, will next begin shooting for director Aravind Kuplikar’s upcoming social drama. Aravind made his debut with the critically acclaimed film, Pukkasate Lifu, Purusotte Ella (2021), and is now gearing up for his sophomore project. Backed by Basavaraj and Sridhar under the Sridhara Krupa Combines banner, the project will have Tharun Kishore Sudhir on board as the creative head. An official announcement about the project was made on the occasion of Sharan’s birthday, which he celebrates today. “This yet-to-be-titled film revolves around a real incident. It is a political satire, which is based on a social issue set in the geography of Bagalkot of North Karnataka. The plotline of the film takes a reference to the Upper Krishna Project, which resulted in around 20 villages coming under submerging area, and its impact on the people, who owned the agricultural land. This became the fictional backdrop of our storyline,” says Aravind. Aravind shares that Sharan plays an electrician in the film. “We are not touching the genre of comedy that Sharan is known for. There is a serious tone to his character, and the film will have a realistic approach. However, the film is going to be light-hearted with elements of dark humour,” says the director, who is planning to begin shooting on February 20. “We will begin shooting in Bengaluru, and will later head to Bagalot in North Karnataka, where the entire subject plot is set.” Amrutha Iyengar to play the female lead alongside Sharan Aravind has finalised the first set of artists and has brought on board Badava Rascal heroine Amrutha Iyengar. The actor, who has Abbabba ready for release, will also be seen in Dhananjay’s 25th film, Hoysala. “I was looking for a girl with a homely look and felt Amrutha fit the bill. She will be playing the role of a journalist in the film,” says the director, who has also finalised Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, and Raju Talikote in prominent roles. The yet-to-be-titled project has Advaitha Gurumurthy handling the cinematography and Arjun Janya scoring the music.