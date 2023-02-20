Home Entertainment Kannada

‘One can’t write off an actor like Kitty’  

Photographer-turned-director Soora speaks about his upcoming debut, Gowli.

Published: 20th February 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the movie Gowli. (File | Photo )

A still from the movie Gowli. (File | Photo )

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

After starting out as a photographer, debutant director Soora simultaneously developed a passion for filmmaking. After six years of photography, and three years of assisting in various films, Soora has finally realised his dream of becoming a filmmaker with the upcoming film, Gowli.

“Along with photography, the direction was also a long-standing passion. However, I needed to do some basic steps to become a filmmaker, and photography definitely helped me understand directorial techniques better,” he says, adding, “Along with clicking pictures, I also enjoyed story writing. I always aspire to do something different and unique, and Gowli will be my first attempt towards it.”

Considering Gowli (milkman) is based on a real-life incident, the director clarifies that it was a short story narrated to him by an elderly person. “The incident happened 50 years back, but I have set the film in 2000s just before the mobile era. The film is set against the Uttara Karnataka backdrop,” says Soora, adding, “The entire film is captured in and around Sirsi, amid the Gowli families, who reside as a community in the village inside the forest. This was done only to bring authenticity to the subject. Secondly, Sirsi being my native, I spent my adolescence with these families. I always felt positive vibes with the name, Gowli.”

Soora’s film brings back Srinagar Kitty as the lead after a gap of almost six years. Talking about how he zeroed in on the actor, Soora says, “Kitty, who has done over 25 films has already proved his versatility in films like Sanju Weds Geetha and Inti Ninna Preetiya. Today, he might not be in the limelight, but there is no doubt that he is one of the finest actors in our industry, and such talents can never be written off.

All they require is a good story, and a director, who can execute it. To be precise, I consider the director as the first hero and then comes the story, followed by the actor who can justify the script. Thinking of the actor who would perfectly fit the vision I had for the role, I could not think of anybody else but Kitty. After the release, I’m pretty sure this will be the same opinion among the audience too,” he says.

Along with Srinagar Kitty, Gowli, produced by Raghu Singham under Sohan Film Factory, features Paawana Gowda as the female lead. The film also stars Sharath Lohithashwa, Govinde Gowda, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Rangayana Raghu, Cockroach Suddhi, Namana, Muredaya, and Rudresh.

With music by Shashank Sheshagiri, the cinematography is by Sandeep Valluri. “I’m glad to have got the required resources in my debut film. Of course, I faced challenges too, but we have put our best efforts in my first outing, and I hope this win will shape my career,” signs off Soora.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
filmmaker Gowli Soora
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp