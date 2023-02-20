‘One can’t write off an actor like Kitty’  

A Sharadhaa By

After starting out as a photographer, debutant director Soora simultaneously developed a passion for filmmaking. After six years of photography, and three years of assisting in various films, Soora has finally realised his dream of becoming a filmmaker with the upcoming film, Gowli.

“Along with photography, the direction was also a long-standing passion. However, I needed to do some basic steps to become a filmmaker, and photography definitely helped me understand directorial techniques better,” he says, adding, “Along with clicking pictures, I also enjoyed story writing. I always aspire to do something different and unique, and Gowli will be my first attempt towards it.”

Considering Gowli (milkman) is based on a real-life incident, the director clarifies that it was a short story narrated to him by an elderly person. “The incident happened 50 years back, but I have set the film in 2000s just before the mobile era. The film is set against the Uttara Karnataka backdrop,” says Soora, adding, “The entire film is captured in and around Sirsi, amid the Gowli families, who reside as a community in the village inside the forest. This was done only to bring authenticity to the subject. Secondly, Sirsi being my native, I spent my adolescence with these families. I always felt positive vibes with the name, Gowli.”

Soora’s film brings back Srinagar Kitty as the lead after a gap of almost six years. Talking about how he zeroed in on the actor, Soora says, “Kitty, who has done over 25 films has already proved his versatility in films like Sanju Weds Geetha and Inti Ninna Preetiya. Today, he might not be in the limelight, but there is no doubt that he is one of the finest actors in our industry, and such talents can never be written off.

All they require is a good story, and a director, who can execute it. To be precise, I consider the director as the first hero and then comes the story, followed by the actor who can justify the script. Thinking of the actor who would perfectly fit the vision I had for the role, I could not think of anybody else but Kitty. After the release, I’m pretty sure this will be the same opinion among the audience too,” he says.

Along with Srinagar Kitty, Gowli, produced by Raghu Singham under Sohan Film Factory, features Paawana Gowda as the female lead. The film also stars Sharath Lohithashwa, Govinde Gowda, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Rangayana Raghu, Cockroach Suddhi, Namana, Muredaya, and Rudresh.

With music by Shashank Sheshagiri, the cinematography is by Sandeep Valluri. “I’m glad to have got the required resources in my debut film. Of course, I faced challenges too, but we have put our best efforts in my first outing, and I hope this win will shape my career,” signs off Soora.

