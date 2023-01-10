Milana Nagaraj’s character look from PC Shekar’s 'Love Birds' revealed  

By Express News Service

PC Shekar’s next, Love Birds, starring real-life couple Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, is in the final stages of shooting. Now, the team unveiled the character look of Milana Nagaraj from the romantic musical. The look was launched by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Ganesh, and Dhruva Sarja.

A still from Love Birds

The film is about a couple leading a successful life post-marriage, and the director explains how he sketched Milana’s role. “She plays Pooja, a fashion designer, who is independent, ambitious, and focussed. I felt Milana was best suited for this role, and her be spectacled look added authenticity to the role,” says Shekar.

Milana shares that the complex and interesting role also helped showcase the small differences between couples, and the kind of problems they can lead to. “I personally wanted to break from the popular Nidhima character of Love Mocktail, and made sure I looked different. Playing this highly relatable character was an interesting endeavour.

However, honestly, I couldn’t relate much to the role in certain aspects. Even though I’m career-oriented, it isn’t like Krishna and I fight so much in real life. In fact, most of our arguments are actually about the story of our films,” she says.

Bankrolled by Kaddipudi Chandru, Love Birds has cinematography by Shakti Shekar, and music by Arjun Janya, who is collaborating with Shekar for the ninth time.

