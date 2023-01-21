I have learnt a lot from the industry: Actor Rachita Ram

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rachita made her transition from TV to silverscreen with the film Bulbul (2013). And the then-newbie got to work with a star like Darshan, right in her first film. The family drama became a hit at the box office, and since then there was looking back for Rachita Ram, who popularly came to be known as Dimple Queen, or Bulbul. She recalls her journey and says it was a challenging one. “I got to see success and failures. There were films where I got a bit monotonous, but they were few good characters, which were performance-oriented, and did elevate my career. The industry overall has taught me a few good lessons, says Rachita.

Rachita Ram

The actor is looking forward to the release of Kranti, and she quips that the film is very special to her in many good ways. “I am getting to work with the actor, who gave me the launchpad onto the silver screen, and this will be my fourth collaboration with Darshan after Bulbul, Ambareesha, and a guest appearance in Jaggu Dada. However, every time, I get to face the arc light along with Darshan I feel it is for the first time. The feeling that I had in Bulbul was there on the day, I began shooting for Kranti. Having said that, I am getting to team up with the Challenging star after 7 years. Along with the excitement, and enthusiasm, this time I was confident to deliver the dialogue in front of him. I even expressed it to him, and said, “I can face you now’,” she laughed.

Rachita for the first time plays the role of a school teacher, and she tells us what attracted her towards the project. “One, working with Darshan again, and an opportunity to work with V Harikrishna for the first time. Moreover, I liked the way the director’s approach with a commercial script. He not only narrated my character, but told me the entire story, and about each actor’s role, which in a way helped to understand the content better. The film, which is themed about Akshara Kranti, the film imparts a message to the society as well as government. A commercial entertainer with content is rare in these times, and I will be glad if this film creates an impact and bring a change in various government schools,” she says.

Rachita Ram understands the responsibility of a teacher better as her mother runs a school, and her father is a Bhrathaytam teacher. “Though I have not been directly involved with my mother, I understand the role and responsibilities involved in this profession,” says Rachita, who plays the role of Usha, a science teacher in the film.

“With Darshan playing the titular role Kranti, Harikrishna has given importance to every actor in the film,” she adds. Rachita finds it hard to choose between the composer Harikrishna and the director Harikrishna. “He is a lot more prepared when he gets behind the camera for direction. There was a lot of homework from his end, and we got to do a spot improvisation with scenes, costumes, and dialogues,” says Rachita, adding, “I have two songs, which is more an invitation to the audience. But I always enjoy when it comes working on talkie portions. It keeps me focused. Overall, I’m happy to have travelled with the team Kranti and collaborated with producer Shylaja Nag and B Suresha. I feel that I was destined to be part of the film, and glad the project came to me, right at a time.”

2023 seems to be only getting bigger and better for Rachita. The actor has a good line up of films after Kranti like Veeram, Bad Manners, Matinee, Shabari, and Love Me or Hate Me, and at different stages of production. “I have another project in Telugu, which will begin soon. I can share more details after the launch. I will be making my debut in Tamil too this year,” she signs off.

