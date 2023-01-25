Sonal Monteiro to star alongside Komal in comedy-drama Rolex

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sonal Monteiro is one Sandalwood actor, who likes to be busy. The actor, who has a back-to-back films lineup, has signed up for another project in a row. Sonal Monterio to star as the female lead in Komal Kumar's next, Rolex. Billed to be an out-andout comedy-drama, directed by Bill Gates director, Srinivasa Mandya will have Sonal's first time sharing screen space with Komal.

Sonal Monteiro

Confirming the news, Srinivas said that the comedydrama is a jugalbandi between a middle-class person and a billionaire, and Sonal plays the latter role. The cast also includes Rangayana Raghu, Sharath Lohitshwa, and Shobraj appearing in important roles," says the director, who shared with us Komal's look in the film. Rolex will have Jassie Gift scoring the music, and Rakesh C Tilak handling the cinematography.

With the lead cast and technicians set for the film, the makers plan to kickstart shooting with the muhurath to be January 26, when the team will officially launch the project. Apart from Rolex, Komal has Murali's Namo Bhootatma 2. Sonal Monteiro's lineup of films include Buddhivanta 2, Sugar Factory, and Garadi, which she has completed shooting, and she will be joining the sets of Rolex this week, and the entire shooting is to take place in Bengaluru.

