Home Entertainment Kannada

Sonal Monteiro to star alongside Komal in comedy-drama Rolex

The film directed by Bill Gates director Srinivasa Mandya is all set to kickstart shooting on January 27

Published: 25th January 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sonal Monteiro

Sonal Monteiro

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sonal Monteiro is one Sandalwood actor, who likes to be busy. The actor, who has a back-to-back films lineup, has signed up for another project in a row. Sonal Monterio to star as the female lead in Komal Kumar's next, Rolex. Billed to be an out-andout comedy-drama, directed by Bill Gates director, Srinivasa Mandya will have Sonal's first time sharing screen space with Komal.

Sonal Monteiro

Confirming the news, Srinivas said that the comedydrama is a jugalbandi between a middle-class person and a billionaire, and Sonal plays the latter role. The cast also includes Rangayana Raghu, Sharath Lohitshwa, and Shobraj appearing in important roles," says the director, who shared with us Komal's look in the film. Rolex will have Jassie Gift scoring the music, and Rakesh C Tilak handling the cinematography.

With the lead cast and technicians set for the film, the makers plan to kickstart shooting with the muhurath to be January 26, when the team will officially launch the project. Apart from Rolex, Komal has Murali's Namo Bhootatma 2. Sonal Monteiro's lineup of films include Buddhivanta 2, Sugar Factory, and Garadi, which she has completed shooting, and she will be joining the sets of Rolex this week, and the entire shooting is to take place in Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonal Monteiro Komal
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp