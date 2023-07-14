Home Entertainment Kannada

Arun Surya makes his directorial debut with Ritvvik Mathad’s 'Utsav'

Arun Surya, who previously served as an assistant and co-director to various renowned filmmakers  is making his directorial debut with the project.

By Express News Service

Kannada film industry is seeing a major influx of new talent and fresh ideas, and following this momentum, is a new movie titled Utsav.

Arun Surya, who previously served as an assistant and co-director to various renowned filmmakers, including Nagendra Aras, is making his directorial debut with the project. Ritvvik Mathad, known for his role in the popular TV series Ginirama, plays the lead in Utsav. Purvi Joshi, who has previously worked in Face to Pace, plays the female lead.

The cast also includes Nagendra Aras and Prakash Tumminad. Usha Srinivasa has produced this festival-themed movie, in collaboration with Prem Katha Handara, under Arasa Productions.

Utsav’s background score is composed by lyricist Jayant Kaykini, with Eminal Mohammed handling the songs.

The cinematography is handled by Gautham Manu, while Shivraj Meho takes charge of the editing. The shooting for the festival sequences took place in Manali and Goa, and the film is now in the postproduction stage.

