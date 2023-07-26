'I plan to use the world of literature to shape my film projects': Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

The Rajkumar family has had a significant influence on the Kannada film industry, with Dr Rajkumar himself being a celebrated hero. Parvathamma Rajkumar, a remarkable producer, focused on bringing Kannada literature to life through her films. Now, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, associated with PRK Productions, is following in Parvathamma’s footsteps with a strong passion for adapting Kannada literary works to the silver screen.

Ashwini is now gearing up for the release of Achar & Co, slated to hit theatres on July 28. Directed by Sindhu Srinivasamurthy, the film involves many skilled women technicians, including Bindumalini Narayanaswamy as the music director, Inchara Suresh as the costume designer, and Hema Suvarna as the sound engineer.

Through Ashwini, we uncover the heartwarming story behind Achar & Co, some insights into her journey as a producer, and she looks forward to continuing the family’s illustrious legacy.

Excerpts:

How does Aachar & Co stand out from your previous projects under the PRK Productions banner?

Aachar & Co. holds a special place in our hearts. It’s a heartwarming family movie set in 1960-70s Bengaluru. What sets it apart is the delightful blend of nostalgia, humour, and drama, making it enjoyable for audiences of all ages. The story revolves around an orthodox family’s journey as they chase their dreams while preserving their traditions, reflecting the beauty of family dynamics during that era.

A still from the film

Can you share your experience and thoughts during the making of Aachar & Co?

The journey of Aachar & Co. began with finalising the script in June 2021, and we commenced shooting in April 2022. When I first read the screenplay, I instantly fell in love with it. Puneeth also reviewed the script. The film boasts exceptional artists and well-crafted dialogues. The team’s dedication and passion for the project have been inspiring, and I believe that will resonate with the audience too.

How do you think the current generation will connect with a story set in the 1960-70s?

Many people from the current generation have often wondered about life during the 1960s. Aachar & Co. offers them an opportunity to connect with that era intimately. The film portrays the adjustments and challenges faced by large families during those times.

Aachar & Co. is a family movie with women playing significant roles, both in front of and behind the camera. Could you elaborate on that aspect?

Indeed, Aachar & Co. isn’t just a female-led movie; it is a film that encompasses the essence of the entire family. Directed by Sindhu Srinivasamurthy, who also takes on a lead role, and featuring music by Bindumalini, the movie celebrates the contribution of women in various critical aspects of cinema. This collaboration was born out of admiration for Sindhu’s talent and her vision for the film, and I’m glad we entrusted her with this project.

With Aachar & Co. set to hit theaters, what can the audience expect from this family drama?

The audience can expect a heartwarming and entertaining journey with Aachar & Co. It is a story that will make them laugh, cry, and reminisce about the past. The film encapsulates the essence of family, love, and the beauty of traditions while navigating the challenges of the modern world. We are excited and slightly anxious about its release in cinemas after some of our previous projects went directly to OTT platforms, but we believe it will strike the right chord with the audience.

PRK Productions has been supportive of nurturing new talents. How can aspiring filmmakers and writers connect with your banner?

We are always eager to welcome new talents and encourage them to reach out to us. Aspiring filmmakers and writers can share their short films or scripts through email, and if our team finds potential, we will get in touch. At PRK Productions, our intention is to foster creativity and provide opportunities to fresh voices, creating a diverse range of films under our banner.

You mentioned your fondness for thriller movies and books. Any plans to adapt a thrilling novel into a movie in the future?

Thriller movies and books have always held a special place in my heart. If I come across a gripping novel with cinematic potential, I won’t hesitate to adapt it into a movie. While there are no immediate plans, it remains an exciting possibility for the future. If I find a compelling tale, I’ll bring it to life on the silver screen. Currently, I’m engrossed in the pages of two or three Kannada novels. Just like Amma (Parvathamma Rajkumar) did before, I find myself immersed in the world of literature to shape my film projects.

Can you give us a glimpse of what’s in store with your upcoming project O2?

O2 is an exciting project that’s now in the post-production phase. It features talented actors like Ashika Ranganath and introduces some new faces. As with all our productions, O2 will be a unique and engaging experience for the audience. Additionally, we have plans for a big-budget movie, which might come to fruition in the near future.

The Rajkumar family has had a significant influence on the Kannada film industry, with Dr Rajkumar himself being a celebrated hero. Parvathamma Rajkumar, a remarkable producer, focused on bringing Kannada literature to life through her films. Now, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, associated with PRK Productions, is following in Parvathamma’s footsteps with a strong passion for adapting Kannada literary works to the silver screen. Ashwini is now gearing up for the release of Achar & Co, slated to hit theatres on July 28. Directed by Sindhu Srinivasamurthy, the film involves many skilled women technicians, including Bindumalini Narayanaswamy as the music director, Inchara Suresh as the costume designer, and Hema Suvarna as the sound engineer. Through Ashwini, we uncover the heartwarming story behind Achar & Co, some insights into her journey as a producer, and she looks forward to continuing the family’s illustrious legacy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Excerpts: How does Aachar & Co stand out from your previous projects under the PRK Productions banner? Aachar & Co. holds a special place in our hearts. It’s a heartwarming family movie set in 1960-70s Bengaluru. What sets it apart is the delightful blend of nostalgia, humour, and drama, making it enjoyable for audiences of all ages. The story revolves around an orthodox family’s journey as they chase their dreams while preserving their traditions, reflecting the beauty of family dynamics during that era. A still from the filmCan you share your experience and thoughts during the making of Aachar & Co? The journey of Aachar & Co. began with finalising the script in June 2021, and we commenced shooting in April 2022. When I first read the screenplay, I instantly fell in love with it. Puneeth also reviewed the script. The film boasts exceptional artists and well-crafted dialogues. The team’s dedication and passion for the project have been inspiring, and I believe that will resonate with the audience too. How do you think the current generation will connect with a story set in the 1960-70s? Many people from the current generation have often wondered about life during the 1960s. Aachar & Co. offers them an opportunity to connect with that era intimately. The film portrays the adjustments and challenges faced by large families during those times. Aachar & Co. is a family movie with women playing significant roles, both in front of and behind the camera. Could you elaborate on that aspect? Indeed, Aachar & Co. isn’t just a female-led movie; it is a film that encompasses the essence of the entire family. Directed by Sindhu Srinivasamurthy, who also takes on a lead role, and featuring music by Bindumalini, the movie celebrates the contribution of women in various critical aspects of cinema. This collaboration was born out of admiration for Sindhu’s talent and her vision for the film, and I’m glad we entrusted her with this project. With Aachar & Co. set to hit theaters, what can the audience expect from this family drama? The audience can expect a heartwarming and entertaining journey with Aachar & Co. It is a story that will make them laugh, cry, and reminisce about the past. The film encapsulates the essence of family, love, and the beauty of traditions while navigating the challenges of the modern world. We are excited and slightly anxious about its release in cinemas after some of our previous projects went directly to OTT platforms, but we believe it will strike the right chord with the audience. PRK Productions has been supportive of nurturing new talents. How can aspiring filmmakers and writers connect with your banner? We are always eager to welcome new talents and encourage them to reach out to us. Aspiring filmmakers and writers can share their short films or scripts through email, and if our team finds potential, we will get in touch. At PRK Productions, our intention is to foster creativity and provide opportunities to fresh voices, creating a diverse range of films under our banner. You mentioned your fondness for thriller movies and books. Any plans to adapt a thrilling novel into a movie in the future? Thriller movies and books have always held a special place in my heart. If I come across a gripping novel with cinematic potential, I won’t hesitate to adapt it into a movie. While there are no immediate plans, it remains an exciting possibility for the future. If I find a compelling tale, I’ll bring it to life on the silver screen. Currently, I’m engrossed in the pages of two or three Kannada novels. Just like Amma (Parvathamma Rajkumar) did before, I find myself immersed in the world of literature to shape my film projects. Can you give us a glimpse of what’s in store with your upcoming project O2? O2 is an exciting project that’s now in the post-production phase. It features talented actors like Ashika Ranganath and introduces some new faces. As with all our productions, O2 will be a unique and engaging experience for the audience. Additionally, we have plans for a big-budget movie, which might come to fruition in the near future.