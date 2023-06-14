Shalivahana Shake is a time loop film set in a village: Director Girish

By Express News Service

Girish, an engineer-turned-filmmaker, started out with short films and made a solid mark in his directorial debut, Ond Kathe Hella. After following it up with Wow, he is now awaiting the release of his third film, Shalivahana Shakhe.

Girish has worked on a unique time loop concept, combining Indian mythology with quantum physics, for Shalivahana Shake. The film, certified U/A, is set to release in August.

“The blend of Indian mythology and time loop, set in a village backdrop, makes it truly distinctive,” explains Girish.

With Girish himself playing the lead role, Shalivahana Shakhe produced by Shylesh Kumar M under the Side Wing Cinemas banner, features Supreeetha Sathyanarayan as the heroine. The music is handled by Hari Ajay and Karthik, while Arun Sureh takes charge of the cinematography.

Additionally, Girish is currently involved with Arjun Janya’s 45 starring Shivarajkumar, Upendra and Raj B Shetty as part of the directorial team and is also preparing for his fourth directorial venture, First Day First Show, which is currently in production.

Girish, an engineer-turned-filmmaker, started out with short films and made a solid mark in his directorial debut, Ond Kathe Hella. After following it up with Wow, he is now awaiting the release of his third film, Shalivahana Shakhe. Girish has worked on a unique time loop concept, combining Indian mythology with quantum physics, for Shalivahana Shake. The film, certified U/A, is set to release in August. “The blend of Indian mythology and time loop, set in a village backdrop, makes it truly distinctive,” explains Girish. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With Girish himself playing the lead role, Shalivahana Shakhe produced by Shylesh Kumar M under the Side Wing Cinemas banner, features Supreeetha Sathyanarayan as the heroine. The music is handled by Hari Ajay and Karthik, while Arun Sureh takes charge of the cinematography. Additionally, Girish is currently involved with Arjun Janya’s 45 starring Shivarajkumar, Upendra and Raj B Shetty as part of the directorial team and is also preparing for his fourth directorial venture, First Day First Show, which is currently in production.