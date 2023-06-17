Home Entertainment Kannada

Here are the release dates of Side A and Side B of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello

Part 1 of the fim starring Rakshit Shetty to release  on Sept 1. Part 2 will be out  on Oct 20

Published: 17th June 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rakshit Shetty

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty's next, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, directed by Hemanth M Rao, is preparing for a unique release strategy. The film will be divided into two parts, aptly named Side A and Side B. Recently, director Hemanth announced the release dates for both parts. While Side A will grace the theatres on September 1, Side B will be presented as a special Dasara event on October 20.

Billed as an intense love story, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello stars Rakshit, Rukmini Vasanth and Chaithra Achar. The narrative spans two different time periods, separated by 10 years, with Rakshit Shetty undergoing a striking transformation to portray distinct appearances in each era. Initially, there were plans to release the film around July 28, but now the team has revealed their release strategy.

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello marks the second collaboration between Rakshit Shetty and Hemanth after Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. In a previous interview with CE, Hemanth said that the decision to divide the story into two parts was a deliberate choice to maintain full control over the development process, ensuring a cohesive and authentic storytelling experience.

Hemanth also expressed the desire for the audience to enjoy the second part while the memories of Part 1 are still fresh in their minds. He revealed that Side A will have a runtime of two hours and fifteen minutes, while Side B will be two hours and twenty minutes.

The film made under Rakshit Shetty's Paramvah Pictures banner, will be distributed by KVN Productions. Composer Charan Raj and cinematographer Advaitha Gurumurthy, who have previously collaborated with Hemanth for his two films, are joining forces once again for this project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakshit Shetty Hemanth M Rao Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu Sapta Sagaradaache Ello
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp