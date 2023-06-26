'Bangalore Boys' gears up for release this week  

Home Entertainment Kannada

'Bangalore Boys'

A still from Bangalore Boys.

By Express News Service

'Bangalore Boys' is all set to hit theatres on June 30. Ahead of the release,  the makers have unveiled a new song from the film. What makes it even more interesting is that the peppy track has comedy actor Chikkanna lending his voice.

The track titled Tapas has witty lyrics penned by Arasu Antare and music by Dharmavish. This song humorously captures the struggles faced by software professionals. 

While Gurudatha Ganige is the creative director, Bangalore Boys is helmed by Ravi Sriram and Dr Srinivas. The film is produced by Vikram KY under the V Movie Makers banner, and Prashanth Rao Puram oversees the production aspects. The plot revolves around the journey of a last bencher, who is often considered a misfit, as he defies all odds to pursue his dreams. Bangalore Boys showcases the spirit of determination and triumph over adversity. 

The film stars Abhishek Das, Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy, Chandan Achar, and Rohit in the lead roles, while actors, Pragya Nayan, Vainidhi Jagdish, Jayashree Achar, and Soni contribute to the ensemble cast. Some of the other actors playing pivotal roles include Chikkanna, Umesh, PD Satish, and Mohan Juneja. 

