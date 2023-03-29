Shivarajkumar's 'Ghost' to be released in two parts

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Ghost is currently in the last leg of shooting, and Srini is shooting with the top actors of Indian cinema like Shivarajkumar, Jayaram, and Anupam Kher for the heist thriller, in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the multilingual film is the newest entrant to follow the trend of multi-part releases, and in all likelihood, Ghost will be released as a duology.

A confirmation was made by producer Sandesh Nagaraj in his interaction with CE, “Director Srini is already working on the sequel and works are underway to make sure that the massive star cast comes together on a bigger scale.”

Director Srini shares that the film has the potential to be made into a franchise. “I am planning to conceive it as a multiverse project and connect it with my other film Birbal. Right now my focus is on completing the first part of Ghost. Once I am done with this, I will complete the script of the sequel. The heist, which features Shivarajkumar in a never-before-seen role, will also have a digitally de-aged sequence of him.

Ghost also stars Prashanth Narayan in a pivotal character, there has also been speculation of the makers approaching Vijay Sethupathi to be part of the lead cast. “Yes, we are keen on bringing in Vijay Sethupathi for a significant role, and there have been discussions going on for some time now, but it is early to make an official confirmation,” says Srini.

Shivarajkumar doesn’t have a pair in Ghost, however, the film has Archana Jois playing a key role as a journalist. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya and the cinematography is by Mahendra Simha.

