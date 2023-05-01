Home Entertainment Kannada

Caravan driver Manju makes his acting debut with 'Luck'

Manju, a former caravan driver for actors like Ganesh, and Daali Dhananjay, has turned into an actor and producer with the upcoming Kannada film titled Luck.

Published: 01st May 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Popularly known as Caravan Star Smile Manju, the debutant has teamed up with director Harish for Luck. The film is based on the director’s personal experiences.

The shooting for the upcoming film has been completed and the makers have recently released a track titled 90 Kudi Maga Palti Hodi, and has music composed by Vijay Harista.

Besides Manju, the film will also features Padmaja Rao and Kadipuddi Chandru, alongside popular social media personalities like Mandya Ravi, Vinod Anand, and Bhunesh Hassan. Luck will also have Daali Dhananjay making a cameo appearance. The portions will be shot after the Karnataka elections. The cinematography for Luck is handled by Jillu.  

