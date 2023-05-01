Home Entertainment Kannada

Director and actor Chandra Keerthi's next titled 'Huliya', first look out

Interestingly, the film shares its title with the 1996 film starring Devaraj.

Published: 01st May 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

First look poster from the film

First look poster from the film

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Tootu Madike (2022) director Chandra Keerthi is prepping up for his next project. The makers have now announced that the film is titled Huliya and released the first look poster.

Interestingly, the film shares its title with the 1996 film starring Devaraj. It is to be noted that Chandra Keerthi rose to fame for his pivotal roles in films like Silicon City, Kiss, Mookavismitha, and Benki. He later made his directorial debut with Tootu Madike, in which he also starred as the lead.

With his second directorial venture Huliya, Chandra Keerthi is expected to helm a love-action drama. Besides direction, Chandra Keerthi will also feature in the film. The first-look poster reveals that the actor will be undergoing a physical transformation. The film will be backed by Madhusudan Rao and Vasanth Vallabh, who produced Tootu Madike.

Huliya will have Raghu Niduvalli writing the dialogues and Swaminathan as the cinematographer. More details of the cast and crew are expected to be revealed soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Huliya First look poster
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp