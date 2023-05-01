Director and actor Chandra Keerthi's next titled 'Huliya', first look out

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Tootu Madike (2022) director Chandra Keerthi is prepping up for his next project. The makers have now announced that the film is titled Huliya and released the first look poster.

Interestingly, the film shares its title with the 1996 film starring Devaraj. It is to be noted that Chandra Keerthi rose to fame for his pivotal roles in films like Silicon City, Kiss, Mookavismitha, and Benki. He later made his directorial debut with Tootu Madike, in which he also starred as the lead.

With his second directorial venture Huliya, Chandra Keerthi is expected to helm a love-action drama. Besides direction, Chandra Keerthi will also feature in the film. The first-look poster reveals that the actor will be undergoing a physical transformation. The film will be backed by Madhusudan Rao and Vasanth Vallabh, who produced Tootu Madike.

Huliya will have Raghu Niduvalli writing the dialogues and Swaminathan as the cinematographer. More details of the cast and crew are expected to be revealed soon.

We had earlier reported that Tootu Madike (2022) director Chandra Keerthi is prepping up for his next project. The makers have now announced that the film is titled Huliya and released the first look poster. Interestingly, the film shares its title with the 1996 film starring Devaraj. It is to be noted that Chandra Keerthi rose to fame for his pivotal roles in films like Silicon City, Kiss, Mookavismitha, and Benki. He later made his directorial debut with Tootu Madike, in which he also starred as the lead. With his second directorial venture Huliya, Chandra Keerthi is expected to helm a love-action drama. Besides direction, Chandra Keerthi will also feature in the film. The first-look poster reveals that the actor will be undergoing a physical transformation. The film will be backed by Madhusudan Rao and Vasanth Vallabh, who produced Tootu Madike.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Huliya will have Raghu Niduvalli writing the dialogues and Swaminathan as the cinematographer. More details of the cast and crew are expected to be revealed soon.