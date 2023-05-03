Home Entertainment Kannada

Former banker Hari Shourya’s latest telefilm gathers attention

His latest venture, a 50-minute telefilm called 'Colours of Love', is his first attempt at a commercial outing.

By Express News Service

Hari shourya, a budding filmmaker, is testing the waters in the film industry with his short films and telefilms. His debut short film Crush and telefilm Lagori have garnered 2.5 million and 8.5 million views, respectively.

His latest venture, a 50-minute telefilm called Colours of Love, is his first attempt at a commercial outing. However, it has a story filled with deep emotions and life values. “It’s based on real-life stories and centres around a writer and his struggles in life and love,” Hari Shourya explains.

Produced by Chethankumar under the Gangbang production banner, the film stars Manish Kotiyan, Anusha Raj, Pranupa Gowda, Ravi, Ranjith, and Abhishek. The telefilm is set to be released at the end of this month on the Adya entertainment channel.

Harishourya quit his bank job to pursue his passion for filmmaking, and his next move is to direct a full-length feature film. “Preparations are underway for a romantic drama, for which the storyboard is completed, and the producer has been finalised. I am currently in search of the cast,” says  Hari Shourya. 

